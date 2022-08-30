Troopers investigate after vehicle strikes Massillon school bus

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a car crashed into a Massillon school bus on Monday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Kent Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road.

According to troopers, a 59-year-old woman was driving a white 2013 Subaru Legacy south on Kent Avenue behind the bus carrying the school's golf team, when a 32-year-old woman driving a cream 2015 Kia Forte traveled left off center and struck both vehicles.

The white Subaru struck a house after the initial crash.

Both women received minor injuries.

No one inside the bus was injured during the crash.

"We are happy to report that everyone from the district returned home safely," the school said in a statement.

