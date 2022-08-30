ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A unique dazzling pink diamond could sell for more than $21M at auction. Sotheby’s is auctioning off the Williamson Pink Star diamond, which is considered “among the rarest of all gemstones.” Officials describe the diamond as “fancy vivid pink” weighing in at just over 11 carats. They say very few pink diamonds are classified as fancy vivid pink, and the fact that this is over 10 carats makes it exceptionally rare.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Certified Pilates Instructor Kiah Ruffin stopped by Rising for a ‘Fab Abs’ workout with Lauren and James. You can workout with Kiah. Check her out on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – CATS announces bus detours for Monday, September 5th in observation of the Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival. The Matthews Alive Festival is happening in downtown Matthews the first weekend of September, impacting routes 27 – Monroe Road and 51 – Pineville-Matthews Road. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. – 12:30 pm and Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 – 9:30 a.m., the following stops will be relocated:
MATTHEWS, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cut down on your cost, not your sleep this Labor Day by checking out these amazing mattress deals. Labor Day is the best time to invest in new bedding with special offers and discounts on mattresses, bed frames, sheets, pillows and more. Check out some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of people gathered to play kickball on a stormy summer day in Charlotte in memory of a young man named Sean Bonner. Sean was a Charlotte Latin grad and a college baseball player. His dad describes him as big, strong, athletic, and competitive. Sean died by suicide at age 20. Sean Bonner Sr. says, “Our son died because he didn’t know how to ask for help when he was going through a mental crisis.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
MT. HOLLY, N.C. — Some people living in Mt. Holly say they are against a proposed funeral home and crematorium that would open in the middle of their neighborhood. A retired Gaston County teacher and mortician wants to open the funeral home and crematorium at the Day Star Baptist Church on Smith Road in Mt. Holly. The church sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The church’s owner is seeking zoning approval from Gaston County Commissioners. Thursday night, some concerned residents spoke out during a public hearing.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
CONCORD, NC — A man is facing a felony hit & run charge after a deadly hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot. On September 1, at approximately 6:20pm, the Concord Police Department, Concord Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS responded to the Walmart on Thunder Rd NW for a report of a hit and run traffic crash with injuries.
CONCORD, NC
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a man after conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Lincoln County on Thursday and finding illegal drugs inside. On September 1st, while responding to a shots fired call, Lincoln County deputies say they observed a vehicle parked at a home on Nolen Acres Lane.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

