Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Flood Watch issued for Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Flood Watch. The Flood Watch is issued through Monday night. Locally heavy rainfalls possible and may lead to flash flooding. An additional 2-4" of rain is possible. This is on top of up of the 4- 7" of rain that...
fox17.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates nine state troopers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the newest members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Thursday. THP cadet class 922 consists of prior certified law enforcement officers, according to officials. Out of the nine graduates, five were...
fox17.com
'Crooked and sad': TN state law makes Metro landlord tenant regulations unenforceable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashvillian RJ Thornton and his fiancé have called The Tremont Apartments in South Nashville home for the past four years. Their lease is up at the end of September, so RJ recently approached management about a new lease agreement. “I said, hey, I just...
fox17.com
'All-trimester' abortion clinic set to open in Maryland, one of few in America
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (TND) — An abortion clinic set to open up in Maryland will reportedly offer abortions up to 34 weeks gestation, one of only a handful in the nation to do so. Partners in Abortion Care is planning to open after Labor Day in College Park, Maryland,...
Comments / 0