Tennessee State

Flood Watch issued for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Flood Watch. The Flood Watch is issued through Monday night. Locally heavy rainfalls possible and may lead to flash flooding. An additional 2-4" of rain is possible. This is on top of up of the 4- 7" of rain that...
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates nine state troopers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the newest members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Thursday. THP cadet class 922 consists of prior certified law enforcement officers, according to officials. Out of the nine graduates, five were...
