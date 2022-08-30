ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Previewing the Maryland Gubernatorial debate in October

WBFF — Turning now to Maryland’s race for governor candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox have just agreed to square off in their first debate next month ahead of the November election. The debate will be televised on October 12th on MPT. Political analyst John Dedie joined us...
Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
Milford Mill, Dunbar open 2022 season with wins

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Both Milford Mill and Dunbar made it to the state championship game in 2021 and those two squads were two of many local teams that opened the season on Friday night. The Millers are coming off of a loss in the state championship, but head coach...
Frustrated family's unable to access funds from their Maryland 529 college savings account

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This week, FOX45 is hearing from dozens of parents who are fed up and frustrated with the state agency in charge of their children’s college funds. Maryland 529 says a calculation error has only temporarily cut off access to certain accounts. Regardless, some families are arguing with tuition due now, they can’t wait any longer.
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.
Virginia State Police safely rescues a horse found on I-64

(WSET) — The Virginia State Police said they appreciated drivers' patience on Saturday morning due to a horse on the road. On I-64 near Boyd Tavern, a horse was taken back into custody after being on the run for the past two days from nearby farm police said. Trooper...
