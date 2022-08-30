Read full article on original website
Previewing the Maryland Gubernatorial debate in October
WBFF — Turning now to Maryland’s race for governor candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox have just agreed to square off in their first debate next month ahead of the November election. The debate will be televised on October 12th on MPT. Political analyst John Dedie joined us...
Fantastic start to Labor Day weekend before storms return to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9:30 a.m. September 2 — Labor Day weekend starts off warm and dry before storms return to Maryland. Friday is mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of Labor Day weekend....
Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
Boosters tailored against COVID variants expected to be available in Maryland next week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that booster vaccine doses tailored to be more effective against COVID variants are expected to be available to Marylanders next week. Hogan said the state will start administering the use of the single-dose booster after it was approved by the Centers...
Milford Mill, Dunbar open 2022 season with wins
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Both Milford Mill and Dunbar made it to the state championship game in 2021 and those two squads were two of many local teams that opened the season on Friday night. The Millers are coming off of a loss in the state championship, but head coach...
Frustrated family's unable to access funds from their Maryland 529 college savings account
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This week, FOX45 is hearing from dozens of parents who are fed up and frustrated with the state agency in charge of their children’s college funds. Maryland 529 says a calculation error has only temporarily cut off access to certain accounts. Regardless, some families are arguing with tuition due now, they can’t wait any longer.
Sheppard Pratt's Dr Martin talks about treatment for increased opioid use
According to the Maryland Department of Health, in 2021 there were almost 2,000 opioid-related deaths in Maryland. Dr Jason Martin, Director of Addiction services at Sheppard Pratt talks about this issue.
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.
Virginia State Police safely rescues a horse found on I-64
(WSET) — The Virginia State Police said they appreciated drivers' patience on Saturday morning due to a horse on the road. On I-64 near Boyd Tavern, a horse was taken back into custody after being on the run for the past two days from nearby farm police said. Trooper...
Maryland's Most Wanted | Fugitive accused of trafficking PCP leads police on chase
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a Howard County man wanted in connection to a drug trafficking ring. Joseph Donta Parker, 41, is facing several drug-related charges including CDS: import into state and CDS: possession with intent to distribute. Investigators say Parker was...
