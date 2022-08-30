Get to know our feline medicine winner for the 2022 Veterinary Heroes™ Awards. For over 20 years, Conrad has been on a mission to inform the public on the painful and crippling impacts of declawing in both big and small cats. The initiative supports animal welfare by promoting declaw bans in the United States and Canada and rehabilitating cats who have undergone this surgery. Despite powerful backlash, the organization has successfully sponsored anti-declawing legislation in the states New York and Maryland, plus in 4 US counties, and 12 cities nationwide. The Paw Project has helped end declawing in 8 of the 10 Canadian provinces, and legislation is pending in the other 2.

