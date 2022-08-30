Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bleacher Report
Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off
The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will 'Pay Some Price' with Tyler Smith Starting at LT
The Dallas Cowboys need rookie Tyler Smith to step up on the offensive line at left tackle in 2022 following the injury to Tyron Smith, and while team owner Jerry Jones is confident he can rise to the challenge, he admitted the O-line will certainly have its struggles. Jones said...
Bleacher Report
Highlights: Arch Manning Throws 3 TD in Win; 5-Star QB Has Committed to Texas
Arch Manning—the nephew of former superstar NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning—got his senior season of high school off to a solid start Friday. According to Barry Werner of Yahoo Sports, Manning attempted only 14 passes in a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role
Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: OT Jason Peters Targeted for Contract After Tyron Smith's Injury
The Dallas Cowboys and veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters reportedly have "mutual interest" in agreeing to a contract. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and Peters are "working toward a deal," and it could get done by Monday. Dallas brought Peters in for a visit last week after...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Surprise Heisman Trophy Winners Since 2000
Although the Heisman Trophy tends to have a strong favorite in the final days before the announcement, the path for that eventual winner is occasionally a dramatic story. Since 2000, genuinely shocking results have been at a minimum. However, a few recent Heisman winners weren't expected until the final week or two of the season.
Bleacher Report
Rams Keeping Locker for Odell Beckham Jr. at Practice Facility Amid WR's Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams are already prepared for a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. in the event the veteran wide receiver signs with the team. The Associated Press' Greg Beacham reported the Rams have maintained Beckham's place in the locker room:. Beckham remains unsigned, and it remains unclear when he'll...
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery
The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
Bleacher Report
Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy
Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
Bleacher Report
Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening. Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and...
Bleacher Report
White Sox Ace Dylan Cease Loses No-Hitter with 2 Outs in 9th Inning vs. Twins
Dylan Cease was so close to making history. The Chicago White Sox ace was tossing a no-hitter through nine innings of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. That changed with two outs in the top of the ninth. Luis Arraez singled on a line drive to...
Bleacher Report
Andre Iguodala Denies Stephen A. Smith Rumor About Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
On Tuesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on First Take that Golden State Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga was "shortchanging" the Dubs with his attitude and work ethic. "I'm worried about Kuminga," Smith said on the program. "I'm hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of...
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec: Lakers' 2027, 2029 1st-Rounders 'Most Powerful' Draft Picks in League
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to move Russell Westbrook, and to do that, they'll likely need to part with some of their future first-round draft picks, including their 2027 and 2029 selections. Apparently, those picks are among the most coveted in the NBA, an executive told Heavy.com's Sean...
Bleacher Report
Jackson Holliday and 2022 MLB Draft Picks Off to Hot Starts in the Minors
It will be years before we truly know the hits and misses of the 2022 MLB draft class, but it's never too early to start zooming in on some of the hot performers. High school shortstop Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles, and he spent just eight games in rookie ball before his red-hot start earned him a promotion to Single-A Delmarva.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'
San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022. "I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff." Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks Wanted to Wait Until October for RJ Barrett Contract Extension
The New York Knicks signed R.J. Barrett to a four-year, $120 million extension earlier this week, but the move is being viewed as a "consolation" after losing out on Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks wanted...
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
