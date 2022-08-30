ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bleacher Report

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off

The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role

Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Surprise Heisman Trophy Winners Since 2000

Although the Heisman Trophy tends to have a strong favorite in the final days before the announcement, the path for that eventual winner is occasionally a dramatic story. Since 2000, genuinely shocking results have been at a minimum. However, a few recent Heisman winners weren't expected until the final week or two of the season.
Bleacher Report

Rams Keeping Locker for Odell Beckham Jr. at Practice Facility Amid WR's Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams are already prepared for a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. in the event the veteran wide receiver signs with the team. The Associated Press' Greg Beacham reported the Rams have maintained Beckham's place in the locker room:. Beckham remains unsigned, and it remains unclear when he'll...
Bleacher Report

Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery

The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
Bleacher Report

Jackson Holliday and 2022 MLB Draft Picks Off to Hot Starts in the Minors

It will be years before we truly know the hits and misses of the 2022 MLB draft class, but it's never too early to start zooming in on some of the hot performers. High school shortstop Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles, and he spent just eight games in rookie ball before his red-hot start earned him a promotion to Single-A Delmarva.
Bleacher Report

49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'

San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022. "I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff." Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting...
