Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Ribbons placed in downtown Lexington for ovarian cancer awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is placing teal ribbons throughout downtown Lexington to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The ribbons are tied to lamp posts along Main Street. “My mom died from ovarian cancer by the time it was diagnosed she was stage three and and only...
wymt.com
Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. “Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.
wymt.com
Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert
WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building. The Appalachian Citizens Law Center’s law office in Whitesburg was inundated by mud and water. Its lawyers work on environmental law cases...
wymt.com
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
UK police chief focused on safety as tailgating begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over 24 hours away from the first football game in the bluegrass, and Big Blue Nation is already out setting up their tailgates ahead of tomorrow. UK police are making sure they’re prepared to keep everyone safe. “We encourage you to arrive...
wymt.com
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
wymt.com
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
wymt.com
How is inflation impacting tailgate season?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A report by Wells Fargo shows from July 2021 to July 2022 inflation cost has increased the average grocery bill 13%. UK football takes on Miami of Ohio this weekend. The team is ready, the fans are ready, but are your pockets ready?. Matthew Wood is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
wymt.com
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
Comments / 0