Newport Elks Lodge kicks off fundraising drive with an art exhibit
” We are delighted to begin our fund-raising campaign by presenting something unusual and beautiful to the community via this exhibit of Asian garden art. Our goal is to raise $250,000 for our many Elk Community Programs and also help us maintain our 143-year-old historic lodge building.” Stated JoAnne Ritchie, Elks #104 Exalted Ruler.
Concert Photos: Rhythm and Roots weekend begins in Charlestown
The 24th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival kicked off in grand style on Friday, September 2 with music fans returning to Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI for some of the best in roots, zydeco, blues, and rock and roll. The New Orleans influence was strong on two stages Friday, with...
Limo business, boat hauling company, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer’s Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Saturday recommended reopening the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. The Aquidneck Island beaches, along with two others, had previously been closed for...
One month until Ocean Road 10K Race to benefit Narragansett Historical Society
On October 2nd, runners and walkers will participate in the ninth annual Ocean Road 10K, a 6.2-mile road race hosted each year in Narragansett, Rhode Island. A portion of each registration fee will be donated to the Narragansett Historical Society. The event, which has been popular with local and visiting participants alike, and is is produced by Portsmouth-based Gray Matter Marketing.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
RI Mosquito Report: State announces 2nd finding of West Nile Virus at Westerly collection site
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that the most recent round of mosquito testing by Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories has confirmed a second detection of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state this summer. As was the case with the first WNV finding, which DEM announced Aug. 17, the second sample also was collected in Westerly. RIDOH testing revealed no new positives of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). DEM collected 83 samples of mosquitoes from 37 traps set statewide during the week of Aug. 23. Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Aug. 29 are pending.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Providence
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
