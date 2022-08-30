More Explores: Cape Coral Animal Shelter celebrates 2 year anniversary

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter (CCAS) is celebrating an anniversary this week!

It’s the two year anniversary of it’s Veterinary Clinic!

Thanks to the CCAS Vet Clinic, hundreds of pets and shelter animals have lived to see another happy, healthy day!

They have state of the art technology and an incredible veterinary team.

In addition to servicing all of the animals at CCAS, the Vet Clinic also helps out other shelters with injured animals and the local community’s pets!

