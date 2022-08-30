Read full article on original website
Endangered frogs no match for planned dynamite blast next Wednesday
There's a little-known creek that goes by at least two names in Thurston County, Hopkins Drainage Ditch and Salmon Creek. The little-known Hopkins Drainage Ditch District #2 (HDDD) is the government entity in charge of keeping the water flowing. The largely man-made creek feeds west into the Black River but...
Hybrid City Council Meeting
This meeting of the City Council will be held both remotely and in-person at Tumwater City Hall. Tumwater City Hall | 555 Israel Rd. SW, Tumwater, WA 98501. Remote meeting http://www.zoom.us/join, and enter the Webinar ID 851 0492 6499 and Passcode 311908. Listen by Telephone. Call (253) 215-8782, listen for...
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 3, 2022
On 09/03/2022 6:13 p.m. in the 100 Blk Franklin St NE, police arrested Jazlyne Rose Herron, 29, on suspicion of failure to appear. On 09/03/2022 6:12 p.m. in the 100 Blk Franklin St NE, police arrested Jazlyne Rose Herron, 29, on suspicion of failure to appear. On 09/03/2022 6:09 p.m....
Olympia Site Plan Committee postpones review of Rebecca Howard Park project
The presubmission conference on the proposed project for Rebecca Howard Park was postponed yesterday, August 31, by the Olympia Site Plan Committee. The project would provide community members with a place for peace, healing, education, and inspiration. According to Community Planning and Development Deputy Director Tim Smith, the city's parks...
Lacey shifts spending in its fourth-quarter city budget
The Lacey City Council approved budget amendments for the last quarter of 2022 at its meeting yesterday. Finance Director Troy Woo said the amendment does not require extra money but a reallocation of funds on certain projects due to prioritization, workload issues, and supply chain issues. “We just had so...
Olympia water, wastewater and garbage rates likely to rise next year
Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen and Waste Resources Director Gary Franks recommended increasing utility rates to meet projected costs for 2023. At the Utility Advisory Committee meeting held yesterday, Christensen said their approach in developing the budgets was to "hold the line." "We scrubbed the budgets, particularly wastewater and...
New district boundaries for Olympia School Board elections
Olympia School District’s board of directors agreed to new boundaries for its five director districts during a special meeting held yesterday. Special purpose districts like the Olympia School District must redraw their districts based on the population information from the most recent federal decennial census. The population within the...
Olympian Planning Commission starts a review on CFP 2023-2028 financial plan
Olympia's Planning Commission started its review of the city's proposed budget for public facilities and resources that are part of Olympia's 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP). The commission's finance subcommittee convened on Tuesday, August 30, to review nine sections in the CFP: parks, transportation, general facility, fire, drinking water, wastewater,...
Man Accused of Stealing Phone Arrested After Witnesses Chase Him Through Centralia Library
A Tacoma man accused of stealing a cellphone out of another man’s hand at the Timberland Library in Centralia was arrested Thursday after three witnesses reportedly chased him around the library on South Silver Street. Hector Martin Espinoza, 37, is accused of walking up behind a man inside the...
