ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams wears diamond-encrusted outfit in win at US Open

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoYDE_0hb0b4uK00

Serena Williams was wearing real diamonds on the court Monday night at the U.S. Open. Williams' Nike shoes featured a diamond-encrusted Swoosh design, the company said.

Nike said the dress, which Williams designed, was inspired by a figure skating competition outfit. It featured a crystal-encrusted bodice and a skirt with six layers. However, Williams said she removed several of the layers because it was too heavy.

Williams dazzled the night crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with her dress and play. She beat Danka Kovinic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

The sold-out crowd featured celebrities who came out to support Williams. Bill Clinton, Spike Lee, Hugh Jackman and Gayle King were among those in attendance.

Williams, who has won 23 grand slam titles, said she is evolving away from tennis and the U.S. Open will likely be her final tournament. She will play No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
TENNIS
SheKnows

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia is Her Absolute Mini-Me in This Beautiful, New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams surprised fans when she announced her retirement from tennis after a legendary career filled with Grand Slam trophies, gold medals and so much more — but the essay she penned for Vogue revealed her main reason for leaving had a lot to do with her plans for a growing family. Just two days after her big announcement, Williams shared a beautiful photo of her 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr., who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — and we can’t help but notice just how much the stunning mommy-and-me pair look...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wears t-shirt with wonderful photo of their daughter Olympia cheering her mom on at the US Open - after five-year-old wore matching diamond-encrusted outfit

It's hard to steal the spotlight from Serena Williams, but husband Alexis Ohanian came close with his t-shirt of their daughter. The Reddit co-founder was pictured rocking a beautiful tribute to five-year-old Olympia, who has not been present at the US Open since opening night on Monday, as he watched her three-set defeat to Ajla Tomlijanovic.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Gayle King
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Spike Lee
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
People

Serena Williams Reveals Why She Spent 'All Night' on Her Look for Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Serena Williams brought her signature style to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding — despite the "very long process." The tennis champion, 40, looked back at some of her most iconic looks in a Vogue cover story. In addition to her wedding gown and some of her on-court ensembles, Williams reminisced about her head-to-toe pink ensemble by Versace that she wore for her pal Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open

On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Diamonds#Swoosh Design
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch

Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
QUEENS, NY
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Alexis Ohanian says his and Serena William’s daughter Olympia made him a ‘better man’

Serena Williams’ husband has celebrated their daughter’s fifth birthday by reflecting on his fatherhood journey so far.The Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram to mark the special occasion.He shared a photograph of himself cuddling and kissing Olympia on the cheek in Milk Bar, a popular US bakery chain.Writing in the caption, Ohanian said: “How are you already five, Olympia Ohanian?? I love you more every single day, you’ve made me a better man, and I’m so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I’m gonna Uppy you forever!”The post also contained a photograph...
TENNIS
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Nadal survives self-inflicted injury as Serena loses in doubles at US Open

Rafael Nadal overcame a freak injury scare when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet to reach the US Open third round on Thursday as Serena Williams saw one chapter of her epic tennis journey close. For the first time since 2018, Serena and Venus Williams revived a partnership which has brought them 14 doubles titles at the majors.
TENNIS
People

See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter  Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
GEORGIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy