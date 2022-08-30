ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas GOP endorsement flurry emphasizes symbiotic relationship between Schmidt, Kobach

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49A2tq_0hb0auFI00

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall endorsed fellow Republican Kris Kobach in the campaign for attorney general in a reversal from 2020 when Marshall sponsored this Senate advertisement claiming Kobach shouldn't be elected because everything he touched "seemed to go up in flames." (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Marshall's 2020 commercial)

TOPEKA — Republican Roger Marshall’s campaign advertisement for U.S. Senate relied on video of a car exploding in a brilliant fireball to provide visual context to claims rival Kris Kobach failed as chairman of the Kansas Republican Party and during two terms as secretary of state.

“Everything Kris Kobach touches seems to go up in flames,” Marshall’s 2020 commercial said. “Kris Kobach can’t win and he shouldn’t.”

Kobach came in a distant second to Marshall in that 11-candidate GOP primary field. Marshall went on to win the general election and took a place among conservative U.S. senators in Washington, D.C. He’s not on the November 2022 ballot, but completed an about-face by urging his supporters to get behind Kobach’s campaign for attorney general.

In Marshall’s eyes, Kobach transitioned from a person unworthy of GOP votes for U.S. Senate to the best option for Republicans selecting the state’s most powerful law enforcement officer.

“We can’t afford a weak AG who bows to Joe Biden and his out-of-control policies,” Marshall said in the endorsement of Kobach. “Republicans won’t be pushed around. That’s why I’m joining Republicans across Kansas and uniting to support Kobach.”

Kobach is running in the general election against Democratic Party nominee Chris Mann, a Lawrence attorney and former police officer.

Scratch your back

In turn, Kobach put his shoulder behind the Republican gubernatorial campaign of Derek Schmidt, who cruised to the GOP nomination to discover his quest to defeat Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly would be complicated by presidence on the ballot of independent Dennis Pyle.

Pyle, a state senator from Hiawatha, has campaigned for governor by repeatedly applying the liberal label to Schmidt and Kelly.

To counter Pyle, Schmidt’s campaign tapped into Kobach’s base of support and those with an affinity for former President Donald Trump.

“I support Derek Schmidt for governor of Kansas,” Kobach said. “We must elected a Republican to lead our state who will sign conservative legislation into law and I encourage every Kansan who values faith, family, freedom and the rule of law to vote for Derek Schmidt. A vote for anyone else is a effectively a vote for four more years of Laura Kelly.”

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer, who was preparing for a contentious gubernatorial primary against Schmidt until health problems forced his withdrawal in 2021, also endorsed Kobach. Tony Mattivi, a former federal prosecutor who came in third in the GOP primary for attorney general, did likewise.

Schmidt returned the favor on social media by collectively endorsing every Kansas Republican running for statewide and federal office. Together, he said, the group would “protect our way of life” and stand “against overreach” by President Joe Biden and Kelly.

‘Cheap, low quality’

Patrick Miller, professor of political science at University of Kansas, said there was nothing suprising about a cluster of Republicans endorsing each other after dust settled from the primary. In Schmidt’s case, Miller said, the move took on urgency because of a desire to thwart Pyle’s influence among die-hard conservatives.

“Pyle is not a household name,” Miller said. “He’s thoroughly conservative. He’s bombastic. He doesn’t mind pointing his finger at his own party. If you’re Derek Schmidt, you want to shut down a firebrand conservative.”

Miller said it was difficult to determine where Schmidt, Kelly and Pyle stood with voters. So far, he said, evidence the governor’s race would be close came from “cheap and low quality” surveys with flaws in methodology.

Bob Beatty, a Washburn University political science professor, said the flurry of endorsements among Republicans would be met with more guilt-by-association attacks.

“Republicans are going to try to attack Laura Kelly with (national figures) Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi,” he said. “The twist is the Democratic side will associate Schmidt with Kansas figures, particularly Kris Kobach and Sam Brownback.”

Democrats not impressed

In turn, the Kansas Democratic Party characterized Schmidt’s endorsement of Kobach as “unenthusiastic.” The endorsement exchange by Kobach and Schmidt emphasized how uncomfortable some Republicans feel about Pyle’s campaign for governor, said Emma O’Brien, spokesperson for the state Democratic Party.

“After over a year of trying to run from his track record of standing by politicians like Kris Kobach and Sam Brownback — and clearly desperate for any support within his own party he can get — Derek Schmidt’s new strategy is to embrace Kobach and his extreme and unpopular policies,” O’Brien said.

“This endorsement proves what we’ve known all along,” she said. “Kris Kobach and Derek Schmidt are one in the same. Voters will once again reject Kobach, and Schmidt, this November.”

She said more than 150 Republicans from across Kansas had endorsed Kelly’s reelection, including former Attorney General Robert Stephan, former Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger and former Kansas Senate President Steve Morris.

The post Kansas GOP endorsement flurry emphasizes symbiotic relationship between Schmidt, Kobach appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 1

Lucy & Molly
5d ago

Kansas will go up in flames if the Schmidt/Kobach Republican extremists are elected in November. The "NO" voter coalition including all freedom loving women, moderate Republicans, Independents and Democrats need to show up to vote for Governor KELLY and AG CHRIS MANN, vote to RETAIN our freedom loving Supreme Court Justices, and vote NO on the extremist KS Legislature's power grab Constitutional Amendment. KS "NO" voters rallied in huge numbers to preserve our Constitutional freedoms and crush the right-wing extremists in August and we can do it again in November.

Reply
2
Related
Kansas Reflector

Election official says recount of Kansas abortion amendment vote proves election integrity

TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the result of a nine-county hand recount of ballots from the Aug. 2 election shows there is no systemic election fraud in Kansas. The weeklong recount produced little change in vote totals showing Kansans overwhelming rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion. After exhausted election workers took a […] The post Election official says recount of Kansas abortion amendment vote proves election integrity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?

Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt claims to be running for Kansas governor. He’s not very chatty about it.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is running for governor. At least I think he is. One might be forgiven for wondering, given that he doesn’t appear to have given a news conference since announcing his running mate. That was nearly three months ago. Since then, we’ve seen wild shifts in the political landscape — the […] The post Derek Schmidt claims to be running for Kansas governor. He’s not very chatty about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Hiawatha, KS
Kansas Reflector

Rep. Jake LaTurner parroted rhetoric about parents’ rights. They have responsibilities, too.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Chris Huntsman taught in Kansas schools for 36 years. I write, as a retired teacher, to dispute U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner’s proclaimed need for a parents’ bill […] The post Rep. Jake LaTurner parroted rhetoric about parents’ rights. They have responsibilities, too. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

In wake of amendment loss, anti-abortion Kansans face a choice: Take the L or fight the power

Losing hurts the soul. It throws our basic beliefs — in oneself, in the notion of a just world — into turmoil. Ultimately, we choose to do one of two things. We can look at the loss dispassionately, hoping to learn from the experience. Or we can decide that the loss wasn’t, actually, a loss […] The post In wake of amendment loss, anti-abortion Kansans face a choice: Take the L or fight the power appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Pyle
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Sam Brownback
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Jeff Colyer
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Bob Beatty
Law & Crime

Judge Reminds Donald Trump’s Attorneys of Missed Deadline for Claims Involving Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein in Hillary Clinton RICO Lawsuit

A federal judge on Friday reminded Donald Trump’s lawyers that they missed an important filing deadline regarding government efforts to dismiss itself as a substitute defendant for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in RICO civil lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a number of the ex-president’s perceived political foes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Kansas Democratic Party#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election State#Election Federal#Gop#U S Senate#Republicans#Ag#Arou
Kansas Reflector

Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.

Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud

DE SOTO — Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins neither questions integrity of the state’s voting system nor devotes precious campaign energy to former President Donald Trump’s drumbeat criticism of the 2020 election process. The idea Trump was cheated in his loss to President Joe Biden — unsupported by evidence — has remained a prominent issue […] The post GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy