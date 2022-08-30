ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX logo’s hidden meaning as he admits he ‘agonized’ over the design

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
ELON Musk appeared to reveal the hidden meaning behind the SpaceX logo.

The tech mogul said he’s agonized over the branding and confirmed that he's made several edits.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has appeared to reveal the hidden meaning behind the company's logo Credit: Getty
The billionaire said the swoop of the X is supposed to 'represent the rocket's arc to orbit' Credit: AFP

One fan said they loved the "X" in the logo as they tried to mirror its design in a diamond painting that they had produced.

In a tweet, Musk revealed that the swoop of X is supposed to “represent the rocket’s arc to orbit."

The billionaire also admitted that he’s made slight edits to the design as he “loves fonts”.

He said: “I somewhat agonized over the Tesla & SpaceX font design.”

It’s thought that the “T” in the Tesla logo is designed to resemble a cross-section of an electric motor, Business Insider reported.

The U.S. Sun has revealed the hidden meanings behind the logos of major brands including Gillette, FedEx, and Levi’s.

Musk offered an insight into the backstory behind the SpaceX logo – just days before his lawyers filed extra documents in an attempt to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter.

The paperwork was based on information in a whistleblower complaint that was reportedly filed by Twitter’s ex-head of security Peiter Zatko.

Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, alleged the social networking giant was negligent in efforts to identify fake accounts that spread disinformation.

Twitter execs have always refuted the allegations.

Bosses have also claimed that Musk’s attempt to withdraw from the deal is “invalid and wrongful”.

Musk was locked in talks to buy Twitter for $44billion but he terminated the deal, alleging that the company breached the agreement.

He claimed that Twitter has failed to provide information regarding its spam and bot accounts.

'DEFEAT THE SPAM BOTS'

In April this year, Musk claimed that he would “defeat the spam bots” or “die trying”.

Earlier this month, Musk subpoenaed ex-Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey is likely to be asked to reveal what information he has regarding the accurate measure of active bots and spam accounts on the platform.

The ex-Twitter head honcho previously supported Musk's move to buy the social media platform.

He said if anyone were to run Twitter: “Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Musk and Twitter will face off in court on October 17, which will decide whether he is forced to follow through on the deal.

Musk said he 'loves fonts' as he's made tweaks to the branding several times Credit: AFP

