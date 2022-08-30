Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
Look at the Famous Helicopter Fighting the Napanoch Fire
Unfortunately, the Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park is still growing. Over 270 acres were burning as of yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters and park rangers assisting in battling the blaze. They're also getting assistance from a very impressive (and famous) aircraft. Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park. While emergency...
Body of missing Upstate NY teacher found in woods in Massachusetts, police say
Lee, Mass. — The body of a woman presumed to be a missing Upstate New York teacher has been found in a wooded area in Massachusetts, police said. Meghan Marohn, a high school English teacher in the Capital Region, was reported missing March 29 after she went for a hike in western Massachusetts. Remains found Thursday evening in a thick patch of woods in Lee are believed to be the missing teacher’s, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a news release.
Dutchess FD’s Second Heroic Act after Barton Orchards Fire
If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished. Fire at Barton Orchards. Last week, a...
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Poughkeepsie
Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after being hit in Poughkeepsie near Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue.
Town Of Poughkeepsie Man Killed After Accidentally Falling Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A man was killed after he accidentally fell off a bridge in the Hudson Valley after his car broke down and he was attempting to get to safety. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. According to New York State...
Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood
Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Beacon, NY: On August 30, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the New York State Police from Troop K responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, on the span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, to investigate a report of a male subject that fell from the bridge. Investigation revealed that Paul Montenero, age 29, of the town of Poughkeepsie, fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic. Montenero attempted to get to a safer location by trying to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road and subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway. Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team. Troop K personnel were also assisted by NYSP Troop F members, the NY State Bridge Authority, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the City of Newburgh Fire Department.
Get Up-Close to Animals in Saugerties, New York
The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire
Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
Man charged after allegedly killing bear near Berkshire County campground
WASHINGTON, Mass. — A man is facing charges stemming from an incident in July where a bear was unlawfully killed, according to police. He is charged with hunting a bear out of season, no bear permit or tag, and unlawful possession of bear meat. His bow and arrows were also seized by authorities.
UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Young Upper Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash
A young man is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Upper Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in Greene County, New York. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. New York State Police...
Kindness ROCKS! Call For Painted Rocks for 845 Rocks Initiative
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it's that a little kindness can go a long way. We've highlighted acts of kindness, big and small, over the past few years, and now, we've got some information to share about a local school teacher who is doing her part to spread kindness, one rock at a time, in the Hudson Valley.
Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok
If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Rain Does Not Stop Wild Fire, Minnewaska Closed Labor Day Weekend
As expected, the major rain storm did little to extinguish the main fire burning in Ulster County. Officials also have no idea how much of the blaze is contained. On Wednesday, the Ulster County Government provided an update on the Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County.
