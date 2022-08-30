ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

newyorkupstate.com

Body of missing Upstate NY teacher found in woods in Massachusetts, police say

Lee, Mass. — The body of a woman presumed to be a missing Upstate New York teacher has been found in a wooded area in Massachusetts, police said. Meghan Marohn, a high school English teacher in the Capital Region, was reported missing March 29 after she went for a hike in western Massachusetts. Remains found Thursday evening in a thick patch of woods in Lee are believed to be the missing teacher’s, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a news release.
LEE, MA
WNYT

Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood

Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
ALBANY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Beacon, NY: On August 30, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the New York State Police from Troop K responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, on the span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, to investigate a report of a male subject that fell from the bridge. Investigation revealed that Paul Montenero, age 29, of the town of Poughkeepsie, fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic. Montenero attempted to get to a safer location by trying to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road and subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway. Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team. Troop K personnel were also assisted by NYSP Troop F members, the NY State Bridge Authority, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the City of Newburgh Fire Department.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Get Up-Close to Animals in Saugerties, New York

The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire

Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Young Upper Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

A young man is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Upper Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in Greene County, New York. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. New York State Police...
COXSACKIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

