State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Beacon, NY: On August 30, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the New York State Police from Troop K responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, on the span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, to investigate a report of a male subject that fell from the bridge. Investigation revealed that Paul Montenero, age 29, of the town of Poughkeepsie, fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic. Montenero attempted to get to a safer location by trying to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road and subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway. Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team. Troop K personnel were also assisted by NYSP Troop F members, the NY State Bridge Authority, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the City of Newburgh Fire Department.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO