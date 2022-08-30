ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?

After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Martin County Primary upsets apple cart

MARTIN COUNTY – While incumbents in American elections tend to hold the advantage due to name recognition and fundraising ability, the majority of voters here in the Aug. 23 primary elections opted to take a risk with new faces rather than the familiar in a handful of races. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Hometown Hero: Anne Vegso

The Chicken Soup For The Soul inspirational book series published by Anne and Peter Vegso’s Health Communications Inc. put the Deerfield-based publisher on the map. But that comforting dose of love and hope also leaked into the community over the years, as the couple became well-known Boca philanthropists. Their...
BOCA RATON, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M

Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park

After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying

David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL

