What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?
After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives
We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Editorial: 'Snob zoning' is enough development for the Ag Reserve
Palm Beach County commissioners have put off a decision six years in the making on a bid by GL Homes, to swap land it owns in The Acreage for a more lucrative site in the Agricultural Reserve. Rejecting the homebuilder's proposal outright is still the best option, due to an unacceptable precedent that would lead to more development in the area.
Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
From famous celebrities to royalty: It's last call for fans of the Leopard Lounge in Palm Beach
If these mirrored walls could talk, they’d drop some big names. Rod Stewart came to the Leopard Lounge all the time. He didn’t even have to ask, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” when he sipped martinis here. Of course, you’re sexy, Sir Rod. Everyone seems sexy at the sultry Leopard Lounge. ...
Martin County Primary upsets apple cart
MARTIN COUNTY – While incumbents in American elections tend to hold the advantage due to name recognition and fundraising ability, the majority of voters here in the Aug. 23 primary elections opted to take a risk with new faces rather than the familiar in a handful of races. The...
Boynton's new city manager is 18-year veteran and captain in the police department
BOYNTON BEACH — Dan Dugger has spent his entire working career in a military or police uniform. Dugger, 18-year veteran and captain in the city police department, will have to get used to dressing in civilian gear after the Boynton Beach City Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday night to name him city manager. ...
Restaurant news: Five most tempting restaurant menus of September for Flavor Palm Beach
Flavor Palm Beach, the most established of Palm Beach County’s summer dining-deal programs, returns Sept. 1 under new management and with a longer lineup of restaurants. (We’ve listed the five most tempting ones below.) Ushering in Flavor Palm Beach’s 14th year is marketing executive Kerri Paizzi, the dining...
Vandrevius Jacobs, Tyler Aronson shine in Vero Beach shutout of Palm Beach Gardens
VERO BEACH — Senior wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs and junior quarterback Tyler Aronson connected for two touchdowns and the Vero defense allowed just over 100 yards of total offense in a 34-0 shutout win over Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday. With both teams entering after big offensive performances in...
You know you’re from the Palm Beaches if (fill in the blank)
South Florida is special. And so are its inhabitants. Oh, yeah. You could say that about just about anywhere in the world. But there’s something unique about each of our communities that sets us apart from everywhere else. Take Palm Beach County. You know you’re from Palm Beach County...
Editorial: What began as a beach party in Riviera Beach has led to a Singer Island fiasco
It started as an idea to bring attention and revenue to Riviera Beach by holding a beach party. But then came the opposition to the "Wet Dreams" event, and then, allegations the opposition was fueled by fears the event would attract a large crowd of Black revelers to a pavilion on the city's staid, predominantly white Singer Island.
Hometown Hero: Anne Vegso
The Chicken Soup For The Soul inspirational book series published by Anne and Peter Vegso’s Health Communications Inc. put the Deerfield-based publisher on the map. But that comforting dose of love and hope also leaked into the community over the years, as the couple became well-known Boca philanthropists. Their...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M
Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
Bumblefest 2022 live music festival, featuring dozens of bands, rocks West Palm Beach
Though summer may finally be cooling off (although only true Floridians will feel the half-degree temperature change and 2% drop in humidity), the music scene in downtown West Palm Beach this Friday and Saturday will be smoking hot. That's right, it's time for Bumblefest! ...
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
