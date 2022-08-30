ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
KIMT

Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
KIMT

Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 46, critically hurt after being hit by SUV in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 46-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by an SUV Monday night while crossing a street in Lakeville. The local police department says that the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue. The woman was crossing 175th Street when an SUV struck her. An ambulance brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Officials described her injuries as "life threatening."The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and the Minnesota State Patrol. 
Rochester, MN
valleynewslive.com

Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital

HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
KIMT

RFD continues effort to restore clocktower near Fire Station #1

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Efforts to restore the Rochester Fire Department clocktower are moving forward. In 2015 the department began working towards brining back the clock and bell tower to Fire Station 1. It's located at the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and 6th Street SW. The clock was originally constructed...
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
KIMT

2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
KIMT

Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
KIMT

Rochester man charged with federal gun crime

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing a federal indictment for illegal possession of a weapon. Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Court documents state Jackson, 49, was found with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
KIMT

Rochester Art Center opens new interactive exhibit, "Walk Back To Your Body"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday a new exhibit comes to Rochester Art Center, “Walk Back To Your Body." The exhibition features three installations throughout the building that ask the question "What is our relationship with our body?" Four artists collaborated with different fields of researchers at the University of Minnesota....
KIMT

Austin schools Kid's Closet program gets $3,500 donation

AUSTIN, Minn. - $3,500 is being donated to the Kid’s Closet program at Austin’s elementary schools and Head Start program. Each will receive $500 thanks to the Austin Early Risers Kiwanis, Faith Free Church, and the Eagles Club. “We’re very proud to be able to support the community...
