KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
KIMT
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
Woman, 46, critically hurt after being hit by SUV in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 46-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by an SUV Monday night while crossing a street in Lakeville. The local police department says that the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue. The woman was crossing 175th Street when an SUV struck her. An ambulance brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Officials described her injuries as "life threatening."The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
valleynewslive.com
Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital
HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
KIMT
RFD continues effort to restore clocktower near Fire Station #1
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Efforts to restore the Rochester Fire Department clocktower are moving forward. In 2015 the department began working towards brining back the clock and bell tower to Fire Station 1. It's located at the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and 6th Street SW. The clock was originally constructed...
Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
KIMT
2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman allegedly fought way into sandwich shop to continue altercation
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces charges of 5th-degree assault, 4th-degree burglary, and terroristic threats after a disagreement over the size of her Subway sandwich turned physical. According to Olmsted County Court documents, Rochester police responded Thursday, Aug. 25, to a fight at a Subway restaurant located...
KIMT
Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
KIMT
11 people treated for heat exhaustion during a Girls Cross Country meet in Stewartville
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The combination of heat and humidity turned dangerous for some runners during a girls cross country meet Thursday night in Stewartville. Multiple people were reported experiencing loss of consciousness, dizziness, and headaches during the cross country meet. Stewartville emergency responder and firefighter, Aaron Jones says it's not...
KAAL-TV
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
KIMT
Rochester man charged with federal gun crime
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing a federal indictment for illegal possession of a weapon. Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Court documents state Jackson, 49, was found with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
KIMT
Rochester Art Center opens new interactive exhibit, "Walk Back To Your Body"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday a new exhibit comes to Rochester Art Center, “Walk Back To Your Body." The exhibition features three installations throughout the building that ask the question "What is our relationship with our body?" Four artists collaborated with different fields of researchers at the University of Minnesota....
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
KIMT
Applications are now open to apply for Chester Woods Park's lottery hunt
OLMSTED CO., Minn. - An annual lottery is now open to a limited amount of deer hunters as part of Olmsted County Park's controlled hunt. Only 40 hunters will have the chance to hunt in Chester Woods Park in November and will be selected through a lottery held on Sept. 26th.
KIMT
Austin schools Kid's Closet program gets $3,500 donation
AUSTIN, Minn. - $3,500 is being donated to the Kid’s Closet program at Austin’s elementary schools and Head Start program. Each will receive $500 thanks to the Austin Early Risers Kiwanis, Faith Free Church, and the Eagles Club. “We’re very proud to be able to support the community...
KIMT
USPS says hiring in Rochester is up but mail delays still persist for some residents
ROCHESTER, Minn-The United States Postal Service (USPS) said hiring has been improving in Rochester after a summer full of mail delays. Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, the who is the spokesman for the USPS in Rochester, said relief should be coming soon to post office locations in the Med City. "Applicants applying for...
