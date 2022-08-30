ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

CORRUPT, PA.
5d ago

Media makes it sound like this is big news. How about doing a story when the price gets down to where it was before this INCOMPETENT ADMINISTRATION.

Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Encourages Residents To Shop Locally This Harvest Season

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with the vegetable growers association to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug. 25, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association to highlight investments to strengthen fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
#Gas Prices#Western Pennsylvania#Crude Oil Prices
Greater Milwaukee Today

In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

Jackson Valley Stableford Results

WARREN, Pa. – Results from the Jackson Valley Stableford League for the week of Sept. 1. High Team Points (Blind Draw) Steve Arnold/Don Smith – 21 — Russ Triscari/Ron Wilson – 21 Fred Franklin/Jay Loomis – 20 — High Individual Points. Gold Tee. Fred...
WARREN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Southwestern Pennsylvania wins $62.7M ‘Build Back Better’ federal grant for robotics projects

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region has been selected to receive $62.7 million in federal funding as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It’s just one of 21 locations around the country that won such funding, which the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative — the 11-county represented receiver of the funds — hopes to use for five grant-funding projects involving robotics-related developments.
PITTSBURGH, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Field to Forest Workshop to be Held

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – The Bureau of Forestry and the Warren County Conservation District will be holding a Field to Forest workshop at 3349 Murray Hill Rd. in Youngsville. The event will run on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Become a better steward of the land you...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA

