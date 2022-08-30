Mr. Charles Shaw

Mr. Charles Shaw , age 84, of Cedartown Passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Mr. Shaw was born March 7, 1938, a son of his late parents, Eli Shaw and Ida Wilson Shaw. He was a member of Collard Valley Baptist Church.

Mr. Shaw was part owner of Milligan and Shaw Garage. He was a man of many talents, skilled in carpentry and farming. He loved to fish and was an inventor of farm equipment. Above all, Mr. Shaw loved his family and was a devoted husband to his wife, Martha Milligan Shaw for sixty-five years.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Shaw was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Shaw; brothers: James Shaw and Reverend Hugh Shaw and sister, Irene Summerville Green.

Mr. Shaw is survived by his beloved wife, Martha; children, Russ Shaw and his wife Nikki, Ricky Shaw and his wife Mary, and Pam Dozier and her husband Lamar; grandchildren: Heather Yarborough, Tyler Shaw, Jacob Shaw, Eli Shaw, Isaac Shaw, Corey Shaw, Dusca Tucker, Jessica Shaw, Ashley Guthrie, and Lindsey Gaylor; a number of great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; sisters, Estelle Henderson, Grace Blake, and Sarah White. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:00 PM, in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Snapp officiating and Russ Shaw will be delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will include Charlie Ward, Jacob Shaw, Eli Shaw, Isaac Shaw, Tyler Shaw, Corey Shaw, and Bruce Guthrie.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour at Smith & Miller Funeral Home.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles Shaw.







