Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, formerly of Hudson
Bedford, NH – Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
Janice Rock, 84, formerly of Southborough
– Janice (Newton) Rock, 84, originally from Southborough, MA passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 at Washington Gardens Memory Care in Tigard, Oregon surrounded by family. Janice was born February 3, 1938 in Needham, MA to the late Hilda and Robert Newton where she attended Needham High School, class of 1956.
Edward J. Crowley, 86, of Northborough
– Edward J. Crowley, aged 86 years old, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health. Ed was born and raised in Worcester, one of four children to John and Anna (Beyerl) Crowley. He attended Worcester Boy’s Trade School where he studied electrical. Ed would...
Streetcars of desire in Hudson
HUDSON – Let’s take a break from today’s rush hour world and look back to a simpler time when Hudson had three independent streetcar lines. The Boston & Worcester began operating in 1895, running from Hudson to Marlborough, Southborough and White’s Corner, with city connections. In April of 1900, the Worcester Consolidated began their Hudson, Berlin, Clinton run, connecting to Worcester. Finally, in early 1902 the Concord, Maynard and Hudson line began service, terminating at the rotary in downtown Concord.
Shrewsbury High Class of ’62 celebrating 60th anniversary
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury High School Class of 1962 will be celebrating its 60th reunion in October. The class will be holding an event on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston St., Worcester. For more information, contact...
Marlborough gathers for the Greek Festival
MARLBOROUGH – It was a weekend to yell “Opa,” indulge in baklava, gyros and lamb shanks, and celebrate all things Greek at the annual festival hosted by Saints Anargyroi Church on Central Street. “We love to have our neighbors here,” said the church pastor Father Gregory Christakos....
Sunday alcohol sales at Westborough restaurants may head to Town Meeting
WESTBOROUGH – Restaurants may be able to sell alcohol two hours earlier on Sundays, pending a vote at Town Meeting this fall. The Select Board discussed the draft warrant for October’s Town Meeting during their Aug. 23 meeting. This is one of several articles that may be heading...
Laborious Labor Day races striding back in to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – The Highland City Striders are inviting runners to participate in the Laborious Labor Day races on Monday. The 10- and five-mile road races are scheduled to take place at Ghiloni Park starting at 8 a.m. Participants can choose between the “Tough Ten” or “Fast Five” course. The...
Keith’s Music House announces new, expanded location for 2023
BOYLSTON – Keith’s Music House announced big news recently: they will be moving to a new site at 220 East Temple Street in Boylston in early spring of 2023. “The new location is twice the size of the old one,” said owner Keith Lewis. “We’ll have six practice rooms, and we plan to put in a coffee shop and a stage for performances. We want this to be seen as a legitimate place for musicians to play.”
Shrewsbury High School soccer defeats Grafton in third scrimmage of season
GRAFTON – The Shrewsbury boys varsity soccer team beat Grafton 5-1 in the third pre-season scrimmage on the Gators home turf Sept.1. The Colonials and Gators previously played each other frequently during regular season games, but have not faced off in two years, according to Shrewsbury Head Coach Matt Wheeler.
Fales kicks off first full school year in new building
WESTBOROUGH – Students and teachers rushed into Fales Elementary School last Wednesday to begin their first full school year in the new building. The first day of school for Westborough Public Schools was Aug. 31. Last year, Principal Maryann Stannard said, “We started the year in the original Fales...
