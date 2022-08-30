ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

No going back to reliance on Russian gas from here

This is no coincidence. Russia's state-controlled gas giant announced an indefinite extension to a three-day maintenance halt to flows of gas through the continent's key energy artery, hours after leading western finance ministers vowed to escalate sanctions on Russian oil. Gazprom's official reason is that an oil leak has been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest

Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
WORLD
BBC

Mystery as private plane crashes into Baltic Sea

A private Cessna plane has crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast in mysterious circumstances. Nato jets were scrambled to follow the plane on its erratic flight which began in southern Spain. Officials say the plane - believed to have had four people on board - had been due...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

US approves $1.1bn Taiwan arms sale, angering China

The US has agreed to sell $1.1bn (£955m) in weaponry to Taiwan, provoking anger from China. The proposed deal includes a radar system to track incoming strikes and anti-ship and anti-air missiles. It comes after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month became the most senior US...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Deadly attack targets Somalia food convoy

At least 20 people, including women and children, have been killed and food aid destroyed after militants attacked several vehicles in Somalia's central Hiiraan region. "They put a bomb while people were in the car and blew it up," the region's governor told the BBC Somali service. Islamist militant group...
CARS
BBC

Channel crossings: Nearly 1,000 reach Kent in 20 boats

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, according to latest government figures. Statistics released by the Ministry of Defence showed 960 people arrived in one day, on 20 small boats. Those who made the crossing were picked up by Border Force and lifeboat crews and taken...
TRAVEL
BBC

Iran says it seized US surface drones from Red Sea

Iran says its navy seized two unmanned US drones from the Red Sea. The country's state TV reported the navy took control of them to prevent an accident after "issuing warnings" to the US fleet. They were later released - video showed several crew members pushing the drones into the sea from their vessel.
MILITARY
BBC

Mujib Rahman Ansari: Taliban cleric killed in Herat mosque blast

A leading pro-Taliban cleric is among 18 people killed in a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat. Mujib Rahman Ansari died alongside his brother, members of his security detail and civilians gathered for prayers in a suspected suicide blast, officials say. It is not yet clear...
PUBLIC SAFETY

