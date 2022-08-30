Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home.

Dylan Clark arrested

The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home on Highland Drive in Franklin to see if the missing child was there.

The Illinois investigators believed the girl had been talking to 19-year-old Dylan Clark online. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, Clark drove his Ford Mustang from Franklin, Indiana to pick up the girl in Georgetown, Illinois and drove her back to Indiana. Franklin is about a two-hour drive, or 122 miles away, from Georgetown.

Johnson County deputies said after knocking on the front door of the home on Highland Drive, they were greeted and found the 11-year-old inside.

The girl told police there was no sexual interaction between herself and Clark. When asked why she would go to Indiana with Clark, she told the officers she did not know.

A warrant was then issued out of Vermilion County for Clark’s arrest on a preliminary charge of kidnapping.

Vermilion County police say they plan to extradite Clark.

