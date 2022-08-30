ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Buckeyes QB giving entire team $500 gift cards for new suits

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has gifted each of his teammates $500 gift cards from Express so they’re able to purchase new game-day suits. In a video posted to the Buckeyes official Twitter page yesterday, Stroud told the team after practice that he would be giving each player a $500 gift card to Express in order to buy new suits for Saturday’s game.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular donut shop opening new, entirely gluten-free location

The Dipped Donut in Delaware has served as a hotspot for gluten-free baked goods for years, and now the popular Delaware County donut shop is launching an entire new production facility and storefront for gluten-intolerant diners. Gluten-Free from The Dipped will be located 256 S. Sandusky St. in Downtown Delaware....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

