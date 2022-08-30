Read full article on original website
Independent Datebook, Sept. 7
• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.
News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 7
• The 13th annual Foodstock will take place on Oct. 15 at the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1, Stillwells Corner Road, Freehold Township, from 1-6 p.m. Foodstock NJ assists with the needs of less fortunate community members who are struggling to put food on their table. Everyone is invited to participate in Foodstock. Suggested donations are non-perishable food items, a tax deductible monetary donation or a Foodstock T-shirt sponsorship ($250 or $500). All are welcome to enjoy a day of music, food and fun. Each attendee is asked to provide at least 50 pounds of nonperishable food. Details: foodstocknj.org.
North Brunswick couple celebrate second bar, bat mitzvahs
NORTH BRUNSWICK – Thirty years ago, Howard Rossman celebrated his father as he received his second bar mitzvah when he was 83 years old. It stuck with him all that time. “I thought it was nice,” Rossman recalled. Fast forward 30 years later, Rossman and his wife Carol,...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 7
• Jackson Township will conduct a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 (rain or shine) at the public works garage, 10 Don Connor Blvd. Dogs must be on a leash; cats must be in a carrier. For a pet to receive a three-year shot, owner must bring proof of prior rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, vaccination will be valid for one year. Details: Division of Animal Control, 732-928-1200, ext. 1296, or 732-928-5780.
Princeton GirlChoir, BoyChoir leave marks on Prague, Vienna, Montréal and Québec City through song
Not only do Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir perform throughout New Jersey, they travel nationally and internationally — through skies of blue and clouds of white — to share in song both with and for others. Following two years of largely virtual rehearsals and performances due to the...
Trio of stakes races, BBQ and N.J. craft beer festival on tap Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT – Three $100,000 stakes races and the popular BBQ and New Jersey Craft Beer festival will highlight the four-day Labor Day weekend of racing at Monmouth Park starting on Friday, Sept. 2. The stakes schedule for the holiday weekend gets underway Saturday with the $100,000 Violet Stakes for...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 31
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Dr. Paul G. Perry, 80
Dr. Paul G. Perry, 80, passed away Thursday August 18th, 2022 at Lenox hill Hospital in New York City surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Perry was born August 8th 1942 in Princeton, NJ. He attended Princeton High School, Rutgers University, and Georgetown Medical School from which he graduated in 1968.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Film producer, actress Siobhan Fallon Hogan to host Lunch Break Fall Gala
Film producer, screenwriter and actress Siobhan Fallon Hogan will be the guest host for Lunch Break’s annual Fall Gala “Renew the Promise of Hope” on Oct. 14 at the Park Loft, Oceanport. The 2022 honorees include Jeremy Grunin, president of the Grunin Foundation and the Grunin Group,...
County commissioners to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony to mark 21st anniversary
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will hold the Monmouth County Sept. 11 memorial ceremony for a time of reflection and remembrance at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, 460 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Highlands, on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. “The Board of County Commissioners would like to invite everyone to...
Princeton school board to resume in-person meetings on an alternating basis
The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education expects to resume in-person meetings in September on an alternating basis. The first in-person meeting will be held on Sept. 27. The school board suspended in-person meetings after Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order in March 2020 that banned indoor meetings and...
Metuchen community comes together to ‘break the stigma’ on substance abuse disorders
METUCHEN – If anything, the crowd that gathered outside Metuchen Borough Hall was a telling sign that society is making strides to “breaking the stigma” on substance abuse disorders. However, those in the “breaking the stigma” fight, will say the “fight and effort” is still in full...
Princeton University Concerts launches ‘Healing with Music’ series
Princeton University Concerts has created a brand-new series that focuses on the way in which humans have been using sound as a way to exist and endure since the start of time. “Healing with Music” is a multi-year project that invites audiences to hear from musicians who will share their...
Arts Council’s annual fun run will cover families with color in return to Woolsey Park
Hopewell Valley residents and families will be covered in an array of colors when the Hopewell Valley Arts Council’s Color Fun Run & Walk returns this year. The fun run and walk, which is in its second year, will occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Woolsey Park.
Princeton Planning Board to review application to demolish 19th century building, build new three-story building on Witherspoon Street
An application that calls for the demolition of a 19th century building that houses the Terra Momo Bread Company and cigar store tops the Princeton Planning Board’s agenda for its September meeting. CRX Associates LLC, which owns the building, is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval to knock...
Burlington County Prosecutor: ‘Person of interest’ in Florence homicide found dead of apparent suicide in Pennsylvania
A man – who was in a relationship and allegedly believed to be the last person to be with the Florence woman who was found dead in her home – was found dead in Pennsylvania, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar.
Sayreville BOE finalizes a number of purchases, services including district-wide water bottle filling stations
SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Board of Education finalized a number of purchases/services that will essentially enhance the district. On Aug. 23, board members approved the purchase and installation for district-wide water bottle filling stations from two different companies. The purchase cost of the water bottle filling stations totals $63,688...
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 31
• The Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House will hold their annual meeting and a special presentation, Tom Robbins, “A Mystery in the Woods” – Ye Olde Robbins Burial Ground, at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Meeting House, 70 Yellow Meeting House Road, Upper Freehold Township. The annual meeting of the Old Yellow Meeting House Cemetery Association will follow the annual meeting of the Friends. Details: www.oymh.org.
Newark man allegedly involved in hit-and-run of two pedestrians, pet turtle in Edison
EDISON – A Newark man was allegedly “drifting” when he lost control of his green BMW, jumped a curb, hit two pedestrians and drove off, according to Deputy Police Chief Robert J. Dudash Jr. The incident occurred at 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 28 after a car show...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Spotswood
SPOTSWOOD – A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the vicinity of Burlington Avenue and Kane Avenue, according to officials from the Middlesex County Office of Health Services. This is the third rabid animal reported within Middlesex County for 2022 and the first rabid animal in Spotswood, according to...
