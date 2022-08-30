ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Independent Datebook, Sept. 7

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 7

• The 13th annual Foodstock will take place on Oct. 15 at the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1, Stillwells Corner Road, Freehold Township, from 1-6 p.m. Foodstock NJ assists with the needs of less fortunate community members who are struggling to put food on their table. Everyone is invited to participate in Foodstock. Suggested donations are non-perishable food items, a tax deductible monetary donation or a Foodstock T-shirt sponsorship ($250 or $500). All are welcome to enjoy a day of music, food and fun. Each attendee is asked to provide at least 50 pounds of nonperishable food. Details: foodstocknj.org.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 7

• Jackson Township will conduct a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 (rain or shine) at the public works garage, 10 Don Connor Blvd. Dogs must be on a leash; cats must be in a carrier. For a pet to receive a three-year shot, owner must bring proof of prior rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, vaccination will be valid for one year. Details: Division of Animal Control, 732-928-1200, ext. 1296, or 732-928-5780.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 31

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Dr. Paul G. Perry, 80

Dr. Paul G. Perry, 80, passed away Thursday August 18th, 2022 at Lenox hill Hospital in New York City surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Perry was born August 8th 1942 in Princeton, NJ. He attended Princeton High School, Rutgers University, and Georgetown Medical School from which he graduated in 1968.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sayreville BOE finalizes a number of purchases, services including district-wide water bottle filling stations

SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville Board of Education finalized a number of purchases/services that will essentially enhance the district. On Aug. 23, board members approved the purchase and installation for district-wide water bottle filling stations from two different companies. The purchase cost of the water bottle filling stations totals $63,688...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 31

• The Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House will hold their annual meeting and a special presentation, Tom Robbins, “A Mystery in the Woods” – Ye Olde Robbins Burial Ground, at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Meeting House, 70 Yellow Meeting House Road, Upper Freehold Township. The annual meeting of the Old Yellow Meeting House Cemetery Association will follow the annual meeting of the Friends. Details: www.oymh.org.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Spotswood

SPOTSWOOD – A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the vicinity of Burlington Avenue and Kane Avenue, according to officials from the Middlesex County Office of Health Services. This is the third rabid animal reported within Middlesex County for 2022 and the first rabid animal in Spotswood, according to...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Princeton, NJ
