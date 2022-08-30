ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
Fightful

Unified NXT Champion Crowned At NXT Worlds Collide

Bron Breakker became the Unified NXT Champion at NXT Worlds Collide, defeating NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in the main event. The finish saw Breakker hit a spear after Bate went for the rebound lariat. After the bout, the two men embraced. Breakker entered the bout as the NXT Champion,...
Fightful

WWE and AEW Go Home! AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/2/22 Review

Kate Elizabeth (@MissKateFabe) and Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) discuss:. -AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final. -Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho. -Hit Row vs. MMM. -Rousey Reinstated. -2 Years of Roman Reigns as World Champion. -- Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
Fightful

Nick Aldis Took Pay Cut From NWA To Help The Company During The Pandemic

Nick Aldis re-signed with NWA in 2021, extending their long-time partnership together. The NWA saw massive turnover in roster since 2020 ahead of the pandemic. A few names have returned and the company was able to pick up Kylie Rae last Summer, a shot in the arm after many stars saw their deals expire with NWA during the pandemic. However, in the midst of the Nick Aldis-Billy Corgan media feud, Aldis noted that he accepted less money at one point to help NWA, which we confirmed.
Fightful

AEW All Out Zero Hour To Stream On Instagram

AEW is coming to Instagram. Appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that AEW All Out Zero Hour, which is the pre-show for AEW All Out, will stream live on Instagram. "Zero Hour is free for anybody to watch. It's on AEW YouTube, AEW Facebook, AEW Twitter, and for the...
Fightful

AEW Dark Spoilers (Taped On 9/2)

AEW Dark (9/2) Tony Nese and Josh Woods (with "Smart" Mark Sterling) defeated Storm Grayson & Brandon Gore. Darius Martin & Matt Sydal defeated Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth. Skye Blue & Queen Aminata defeated Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki. Danhausen defeated Peter Avalon. Matt Hardy pinned Angelico.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him

Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
Fightful

Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
Fightful

WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022

Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Fightful

Tony Khan: AEW Rampage Will Be More Stacked Now That Top Stars Have Returned From Injury

Tony Khan addresses the downward trend in ratings for AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage has existed for one year now and despite its strong start, including the debut of CM Punk on the very second episode, the show has become a solid B-show for AEW, behind the flagship program of AEW Wednesday night Dynamite. Speaking specifically about the downward trend of Rampage ratings during the media call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Tony blamed the ratings slump on a lot of top stars being out due to injury.
Fightful

Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right

Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
