Nick Aldis re-signed with NWA in 2021, extending their long-time partnership together. The NWA saw massive turnover in roster since 2020 ahead of the pandemic. A few names have returned and the company was able to pick up Kylie Rae last Summer, a shot in the arm after many stars saw their deals expire with NWA during the pandemic. However, in the midst of the Nick Aldis-Billy Corgan media feud, Aldis noted that he accepted less money at one point to help NWA, which we confirmed.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO