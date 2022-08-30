Read full article on original website
AEW All Out Results (9/4/2022): Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW Title Match, Casino Ladder Match & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for AEW All Out 2022, live from Hoffman Estates, Illinois on BR Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - AEW...
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
Unified NXT Champion Crowned At NXT Worlds Collide
Bron Breakker became the Unified NXT Champion at NXT Worlds Collide, defeating NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in the main event. The finish saw Breakker hit a spear after Bate went for the rebound lariat. After the bout, the two men embraced. Breakker entered the bout as the NXT Champion,...
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rey Mysterio & Edge After Their Victory At WWE Clash At The Castle
Rey Mysterio and Edge almost stood tall, but Dominik Mysterio made sure that didn't happen. Rey Mysterio and Edge were able to knock off the team of Damian Priest and Edge in a tag match at WWE Clash At The Castle. At the conclusion of the match, Dominik Mysterio kicked Edge in the groin before delivering a clothesline to his father, Rey.
McIntyre Works Out In The Welsh Mountains, Brandon Thurston On Talk Is Jericho, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 2, 2022. - In preparation of his match with Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle, WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre working out in the Welsh mountains. You can view that video above. - Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston appeared on...
WWE and AEW Go Home! AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/2/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKateFabe) and Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) discuss:. -AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final. -Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho. -Hit Row vs. MMM. -Rousey Reinstated. -2 Years of Roman Reigns as World Champion. -- Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
Bobby Fish Gone, AEW All Out, WWE Clash Previews | Grapsody 9/2/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for September 2, 2022 in a special Friday show!
Nick Aldis Took Pay Cut From NWA To Help The Company During The Pandemic
Nick Aldis re-signed with NWA in 2021, extending their long-time partnership together. The NWA saw massive turnover in roster since 2020 ahead of the pandemic. A few names have returned and the company was able to pick up Kylie Rae last Summer, a shot in the arm after many stars saw their deals expire with NWA during the pandemic. However, in the midst of the Nick Aldis-Billy Corgan media feud, Aldis noted that he accepted less money at one point to help NWA, which we confirmed.
Triple H Says He Has A Scheduled Conversation With Bad Bunny To 'See What's Available'
Bad Bunny might be returning to WWE. Bad Bunny was famously part of WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz & John Morrison. Bunny returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. Triple H says he'll soon...
The New Day Gets Ragna-Rocked, Motor City Machine Guns Appear | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 2, 2022:. - The Viking Raiders defeated the New Day in a hard-fought Viking Rules match. In the end, the powerhouses slammed Xavier Woods through two tables with the Ragnarok to clinch the win.
Trevor Murdoch Reflects On His Time In Ring Ka King Including A Street Fight Against Luke Gallows
Trevor Murdoch talks about the short-lived Ring Ka King promotion. Ring Ka King was an offshoot of TNA Wrestling created specifically for the Indian market. It featured names such as Nick Dinsmore, Chris Masters, Scott Steiner, Abyss, and many more names, including Trevor Murdoch. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp, Trevor...
AEW All Out Zero Hour To Stream On Instagram
AEW is coming to Instagram. Appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that AEW All Out Zero Hour, which is the pre-show for AEW All Out, will stream live on Instagram. "Zero Hour is free for anybody to watch. It's on AEW YouTube, AEW Facebook, AEW Twitter, and for the...
Drew McIntyre: This Isn't A 'Honeymoon Phase,' This Is The Way It's Going To Be Moving Forward
Drew McIntyre believes WWE's new direction is a long-term change. Since Triple H assumed creative duties at the end of July following Vince McMahon retiring, WWE has made changes to the on-screen product, most notably giving wrestlers more freedom on the microphone and allowing for longer matches. Appearing on WWE...
AEW Dark Spoilers (Taped On 9/2)
AEW Dark (9/2) Tony Nese and Josh Woods (with "Smart" Mark Sterling) defeated Storm Grayson & Brandon Gore. Darius Martin & Matt Sydal defeated Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth. Skye Blue & Queen Aminata defeated Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki. Danhausen defeated Peter Avalon. Matt Hardy pinned Angelico.
Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him
Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022
Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Tony Khan: AEW Rampage Will Be More Stacked Now That Top Stars Have Returned From Injury
Tony Khan addresses the downward trend in ratings for AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage has existed for one year now and despite its strong start, including the debut of CM Punk on the very second episode, the show has become a solid B-show for AEW, behind the flagship program of AEW Wednesday night Dynamite. Speaking specifically about the downward trend of Rampage ratings during the media call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Tony blamed the ratings slump on a lot of top stars being out due to injury.
Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right
Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
