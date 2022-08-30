ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

What infrared monitoring can teach us about Yellowstone National Park

By R. Greg Vaughan
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vITHQ_0hb0Vwtr00

Satellite thermal infrared temperature map of Yellowstone National Park's thermal areas. Maps like this can be used to assess changes in thermal areas over time, and also estimate the heat output from Yellowstone. Lakes and rivers are blue. The Yellowstone Caldera is black. Roads are yellow. (Illustration by Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles).

Thermal infrared satellite images are an important volcano monitoring tool that can be used to estimate surface temperature. And, in fact, these data are freely available for Yellowstone and many other volcanoes worldwide! But interpreting these images is not as straightforward as it might seem—what shows up as either hot or cold depends on a variety of factors.

Every object that has a temperature emits energy, or electromagnetic radiation, into its surroundings. The characteristics of this emitted radiation are primarily a function of the object’s temperature, and secondarily a function of the object’s emissivity, which is essentially a measure of how efficiently, or inefficiently, materials radiate their energy. For example, a metal roof will appear much colder in thermal infrared images than a natural rocky or soil-covered surface, even if their actual temperatures are the same.

The electromagnetic radiation given off by an object travels at the speed of light as discreet bundles of energy called photons. But it also behaves like a wave and can be described by its frequency or wavelength. Short-wavelength energy includes x-rays and gamma rays (look out, Bruce Banner!), while long-wavelength energy includes microwaves and radio waves. Electromagnetic radiation that we can see (light) has wavelengths between 0.4 and 0.7 microns (also called micrometers; 1 micron is 1 millionth of a meter (or a yard)).

Infrared wavelengths are longer than people can see. The thermal infrared radiation that we use to study Yellowstone has wavelengths from about 7.5 to 13 microns, which is 10 times longer than the wavelengths of visible light.

If something is hot enough, like a lava flow, it glows with light we can see with our eyes—this is called incandescence. With practice, you can estimate the temperature of glowing lava just by its color. The surface temperatures of thermal features in Yellowstone are not hot enough to glow with visible light, but they do emit radiation at thermal infrared wavelengths. And although we can’t see thermal infrared radiation with our eyes, we can build instruments, like thermal infrared cameras, that can. These instruments can be mounted on aircraft or satellites and act as extensions of our eyes, allowing us to see the world in a new light (literally) and from different perspectives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLyz4_0hb0Vwtr00

Landsat 8 thermal infrared images of Yellowstone showing daily and seasonal differences. In these greyscale images, bright pixels are warmer and dark pixels are cooler. In the daytime images (A and C), you can see the effects of topography, with darker (cooler) pixels like shadows on north-facing slopes and brighter (warmer) pixels on sun-facing slopes. Comparing summer day vs. night images (A and B), you can see the effects of differences in thermal properties of different materials, as water bodies like Yellowstone Lake (YL) are warmer at night and cooler during the day compared to surrounding land. Also, note the snow-covered Pitchstone Plateau (PP); and the cold open area of Hayden Valley (HV) compared to surrounding densely forested areas that are warmer. In the winter (C and D), most lakes are frozen, thus colder. You can also see the distinctive texture of clouds (CL) in the image from Feb 2022. Clouds would look bright white to our eyes, but in the thermal infrared they are dark because they are cold. In all the images you can see that at lower elevations, such as along the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone (GCY), the surface is generally warmer. In the image from June 2021, you can see the burn scar from the Lone Star Fire (LSF), which burned from Aug-Sept 2020. After the heat from the fire is gone, the area still heats up in the Sun during the day and cools off at night; and in the winter, it can be covered in snow. Also, you can see several of the larger thermal areas (TA) more clearly in the nighttime and wintertime images.

Using Landsat 8 thermal infrared images as an example, let’s go through some basic image interpretation. The first thing you may notice is that these are greyscale images, with pixels that range from very bright to very dark, which in this case indicates differences in surface temperature. You may also notice some recognizable shapes, like lakes, rivers, mountains, valleys, and clouds.

During the day, bodies of water are generally cooler (have darker pixels) than the surrounding land. The opposite is true at night, when lakes and rivers are warmer (brighter) than the land. This is because of differences in the thermal properties of water compared to rocks and soils. Water takes a long time to heat up during the day and it slowly releases its heat overnight. By contrast, rocks and soils heat up more quickly during the day and cool off more quickly at night. Similarly, densely forested areas tend to be a bit warmer than areas with open grasslands or low vegetation, especially at night, and especially when open areas are covered in snow.

In Yellowstone, seasons are also important. Surface temperatures are generally warmer in the summer and colder in the winter—extremely cold in fact, with nighttime temperatures in the winter commonly dipping below -20 °C (-4 °F); the record low is -54 °C (-66 °F)! Although, even in the summer, there can be snow present on high plateaus and mountain peaks. Also, most lakes in Yellowstone freeze in the winter, except the ones that receive warm water from nearby hot springs or underwater vents. Topography (elevation, slope, and aspect) also effects surface temperature, because the nature of the terrain controls the amount of direct sunlight that heats the surface during the day. At night, these effects are minimized, except that lower elevation areas always tend to be warmer (with brighter pixels) than higher elevations because of air movement.

All of these complications mean that when looking at a thermal infrared image, context is very important. Was the image acquired at night or during the day? What is the season? What sort of vegetation is present? What does the landscape or terrain look like? All these factors are critical to properly interpreting a thermal infrared image.

So, what are we looking for when trying to map thermal areas in Yellowstone? Answer: small natural areas (in other words, not parking lots or rooftops) that are significantly warmer than their surroundings, especially at night in the winter. These conditions maximize the contrast between warm, thermal ground or thermally heated lakes versus cool, non-thermal ground or lakes that are frozen in winter. By comparing these types of images over time, we can identify changes—it was this practice that led to the discovery of a new thermal area near Tern Lake in 2019.

Thermal infrared satellite images are an important method of monitoring volcanoes because of their good resolution and ability to recognize subtle thermal features on the landscape. But as with most things, context is key. And by understanding context, we can tune our eyes in the sky to detect changes at Yellowstone and other volcanic areas around the world that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week’s contribution is from R. Greg Vaughan, research scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The post What infrared monitoring can teach us about Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned

Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall And won’t be back to finish his wall. All MAGA’s horses and all MAGA’s men, Can’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again. The legal, political, and financial troubles for former president Donald Trump have magnified exponentially this week and, as they say in the political world, “the optics are not […] The post Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison

Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Search warrant shows Trump under investigation for possible Espionage Act violations

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday unsealed the warrant that allowed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to search former President Donald Trump’s property at Mar-a-Lago in Florida earlier this week, revealing he’s under investigation for possibly violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. The seven-page document, which includes a brief description of everything the […] The post Search warrant shows Trump under investigation for possible Espionage Act violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Lake#Infrared Light#Microwaves#The Yellowstone Caldera
Daily Montanan

What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism

In one of my favorite scenes from “The Simpsons,” Homer answers the door to find Rev. Timothy Lovejoy, the busybody, sanctimonious preacher at his door, accompanied by a mob. “This isn’t about Jesus, is it?” Homer asks. “All things are about Jesus, Homer,” Lovejoy replies. “Awww,” a frustrated Homer grunts. I keep on coming back […] The post What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
Daily Montanan

A river runs through it … no longer

By now it’s becoming undeniable that mankind is not succeeding at mitigating the planetary consequences of our continuous and increasing pollution of Earth’s natural systems. From mountaintop to ocean shore to the upper atmosphere, the deleterious effects are stacking up and interacting in ways we seem incapable of understanding or positively influencing. And no, it […] The post A river runs through it … no longer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIA
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales on reservation where alcohol is banned

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — In a growing number of U.S. states, people can both drink alcohol and legally smoke recreational marijuana. In others, they can use alcohol but not pot. But on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the opposite is true: Marijuana is legal, but booze is banned. Citizens of the Oglala […] The post Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales on reservation where alcohol is banned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Montanan

The immorality of Gianforte and the ‘New GOP’

Since the ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court in the Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs, vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Republican politicians throughout the country have moved to impose whatever abortion restrictions their legislatures can come up with. The Republican dominated 2021 Montana Legislature passed a bundle of laws aimed at restricting access to abortion. Three […] The post The immorality of Gianforte and the ‘New GOP’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police

I came in from weeding onions and turned on my computer to stream the congressional debate. Retired duffers get to do that in the middle of the day. My favorite part of the debate was seeing the look on Ryan Zinke’s face when he realized the debate wasn’t going to be a slam dunk. That […] The post Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Redistricting Commission hears public comment on legislative map proposals

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission said it wanted a lot of public feedback on the maps that will determine legislative boundaries for a decade. And it got a lot of feedback, especially as it considered how Native Americans’ voices would be heard in Helena, and how to balance the urban and rural divide in […] The post Redistricting Commission hears public comment on legislative map proposals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte continues to claim executive privilege in public records lawsuit

Gov. Greg Gianforte doubled down on his claim of executive privilege in the latest filings in a lawsuit concerning whether forms his office used to track legislation during the 2021 legislative session should be available to the public. Citing a Montana Supreme Court case, Gianforte in part argued the documents need to remain private to […] The post Gianforte continues to claim executive privilege in public records lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied

A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature. That law, […] The post Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household. Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause […] The post Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

State rep testifies GOP leadership wanted laws to make it harder for youth to vote in Montana

It is the best of times and the worst of times in Montana. However, which one of those statements is true depends on which elections officials you speak with, and it is at the heart of a two-week trial being conducted in Yellowstone County District Court where three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that […] The post State rep testifies GOP leadership wanted laws to make it harder for youth to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

States with strong anti-abortion laws have high maternal and infant mortality rates

As someone who considers himself pro-life, I should be celebrating the recent Dobbs case that the Supreme Court used to overturn Roe vs. Wade.  But I’m very concerned today. I believe such a ruling will not only fail to reduce the abortion rate, but could very well lead to an increase in maternal death rates […] The post States with strong anti-abortion laws have high maternal and infant mortality rates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Inspector General: Zinke misled federal investigators

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke purposefully misled the department’s Inspector General’s Office about his interactions with corporate casino representatives in a federal probe of his decision in a tribal casino deal in Connecticut, according to a report filed Wednesday from the IG’s Office. The report also said Zinke, the Republican candidate for the […] The post Inspector General: Zinke misled federal investigators appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Montanan

Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away

A handful of people recently gathered in the shade of a large pine tree for a going-away party of sorts. Their friend, Dani Marietti, was going to have her fallopian tubes removed, a decision she made after a leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was published […] The post Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Mapping Mayhem: How to solve a Yellowstone puzzle with unknown pieces

Geologic map-making is nearly as old as recorded human history; the oldest geologic map—found in Egypt—dates back 1150 BC! Since then, geologists have produced countless maps of areas all around the world. These maps help humans locate critical resources, better understand the landscape, and make forecasts of how our environment may change. Mapping is a […] The post Mapping Mayhem: How to solve a Yellowstone puzzle with unknown pieces appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy