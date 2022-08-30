ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

8 things you didn’t know about Strictly Come Dancing

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1740pm_0hb0VX1o00

Ever since Strictly Come Dancing first aired in 2004, it’s been bringing glitter, rhinestones and dad dancing to Saturday night TV.

Over the years, Strictly has grown into one of the biggest shows on UK television, with 10 million people tuning in each week as they watch the celebrity contestants grow from stompy footed to light on their feet.

Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Strictly Come Dancing ...

It’s the world’s most successful reality TV format

When it began in a little studio at the BBC, Strictly seemed like a celebrity reality competition series like any other. But since then, the show has grown and grown not only in the UK, but abroad too.

Broadcast under the name Dancing with the Stars , it is the world’s most successful reality TV format and is licensed to more than 75 countries including the US, China and India.

Getting a perfect 40 is hard, but not impossible

Scoring top marks on Strictly – the perfect 40 points – is the dream for any couple on the show. In the show’s 18 seasons, full marks have been awarded to 66 different dances, with former pro Pasha Kovelev taking home 13 of these. He scored five top scores Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, and three with the late TV host Caroline Flack.

The results show is pre-recorded

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TN3TW_0hb0VX1o00

Sorry to shatter the illusion, but the Strictly results show is not live and hasn’t been since 2009. Yes, the judges and presenters may wear different clothes and talk about “last night’s show”, but Sunday’s episode is actually recorded after voting closes on Saturday.

The name has an interesting origin

If you’ve ever wondered where Strictly ’s name comes from, this is your answer. Come Dancing was a ballroom dancing competition series which aired on the BBC from 1949 to 1998 and featured non-celebrity contestants. When they revamped the show as a reality series, they merged the name with Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film Strictly Ballroom to add a bit of pizzazz and voila!

There’s not just one type of tango on Strictly

It wouldn’t be Strictly without fake tan, something all the contestants are forced to get before the seasons begin. In fact, the series’s fake tan team get through a whopping 57 litres of the stuff a series so when you sense an orange glow coming from your TV screens… that’d be why!

The show’s highest scorers often don’t win

Individually, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev tie with Alexandra Burke and Gorka Márquez for the most 10s scored by a couple, having racked up an impressive 32 each on their seasons. Interestingly, neither couple went on to win the years they competed.

The one mark paddle does (occasionally) make an appearance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KpXF_0hb0VX1o00

At the other end of the spectrum, the one point paddle has only been brought out 11 times in Strictly ’s 18 seasons, with 10 of those – surprise surprise! – being given by Craig Revel Horwood . The lowest scored dance was Quentin Wilson and Hazel Newberry’s Cha Cha Cha in season 2, which scored eight points in total. Ouch.

The costume team have quite the job on their hands

Putting the costumes together for Strictly is no mean feat, with the team (led by Vicky Gill) having to make around 300 outfits throughout the season. Outfits are usually made throughout the week, with each ballroom dress taking eight to 10 metres of fabric to make and final fittings taking place on Fridays.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights from 17 September on BBC One.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are believed to have moved into their new Windsor home.Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are joining the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire after the family set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.William and Kate are seeking a life in the country away from the goldfish bowl of their official residence Kensington Palace in London in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.However, the royal family drew criticism for the gifting of the four-bedroom Grade II-listed home, which...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’

The Queen is said to not want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Harry and Meghan are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.The couple will appear at events in London and Manchester, as well as jetting off to Germany to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.Reports suggest the pair touched down on British soil on Saturday but a spokeswoman for the couple declined to confirm their arrival.The trip comes just days after...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Gorka Márquez
Person
Caroline Flack
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Alexandra Burke
Person
Pasha Kovalev
Person
Ashley Roberts
The Independent

Fans in hysterics as Kate Beckinsale poses in Greggs X Primark swimsuit: ‘I couldn’t love her more’

Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Whale: Brendan Fraser gets ‘huge round of applause’ after first screening of Darren Aronofsky film

Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screeningThe Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had...
MOVIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon, episode 3 recap: Heavy is the head of Paddy Considine’s troubled king

There’s an old saying, often attributed to Harold Wilson, that “a week is a long time in politics”. It speaks to how much can change in just a few short days. Well, the third episode of House of the Dragon– titled “Second of His Name” – goes one step further. The week viewers have waited since that pact was struck between Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) has brought proceedings forward a full three years. Now, Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent (Emily Carey) are happily married with a young son, Aegon, and another nipper on the...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s new life after stepping down as senior working royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established a new life for themselves after stepping down as senior working royals.Megxit – when Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties and stopped using their HRH styles – made headlines around the world in 2020.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They have also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix, which have given them the cash to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.Harry and Meghan –...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strictly Come Dancing#Ballroom Dancing#Dance#Strictly Ballroom#Reality Tv
The Independent

Meghan to make speech as she joins Harry on UK trip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will later make their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The trip comes just days after Meghan’s wide-ranging interview with The Cut magazine in which she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything”.The former Suits actress said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Reports suggest the pair touched down on British soil on Saturday but a spokeswoman for the couple declined to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile presenters to lace up walking boots once again for Children in Need

The presenters of Countryfile will once again lace up their walking boots and ramble across the UK with inspirational young people to raise money for BBC Children in Need.Countryfile Ramble, now in its eighth year, will see presenters Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Charlotte Smith and Margherita Taylor head off to various scenic spots across the UK on a ramble with an inspirational young person who has been supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project.Baker, 44, who has been a regular presenter on the BBC agricultural programme since 2009, will be joined by 13-year-old Saul for a ramble in...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in UK ‘on commercial flight’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly returned to the UK for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.Instead of using their private jet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to make the journey on a commercial airline, Hello! has claimed.The couple are set to visit several charities in the UK during their stay and will also travel to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event in Dusseldorf.A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed their trip in August and said at the time: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess...
U.K.
The Independent

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

Mum whose eczema was so bad she didn’t leave the house shares ‘unbelievable’ cure she found on YouTube

A mum who blames the menopause for causing eczema to break out across her face and neck and was so embarrassed by her “red raw” skin she didn’t leave the house for three weeks is sharing her £9.50 “wonder cure”.When Lisa Dispirito, 54, first noticed an angry red swelling on her neck in January 2022, she thought she was allergic to a perfume she had been bought for Christmas.But the rash spread rapidly and the retired bank manager who had always had a clear complexion, eventually realised she had eczema triggered by hormonal changes during the menopause.Lisa, who lives in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The Independent

823K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy