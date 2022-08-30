ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly 2022: Do the celebrities get paid to take part?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCXgR_0hb0VMZ300

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the biggest shows on TV – but do the celebrities get paid to take part?

Unlike other reality shows, including I’m a Celebrity , each star who signs up to Strictly is given the same flat fee to appear and is unable to negotiate with producers.

According to a report in The Sun , every celebrity receives £25,000 just to appear.

It turns out there’s more incentive to remain in the competition until the very end – not only could you win the honour of taking home the Glitterball trophy, but fees are said to rise to £40,000 if you make it to the end of October.

Last year’s final few – EastEnders ’ Rose Ayling-Ellis, BBC Breakfast ’s Dan Walker, GBBO star John Whaite, CBBC Rhys Stephenson and TV personality AJ Odudu – reportedly made £60,000 for getting to the quarter-finals.

Contestants reportedly earn another £15,000 if they get to the semi-finals (netting them £75,000 in total), with the eventual winner earning a reported £100,000.

Find out how much the professionals get paid here .

Strictly airs on Saturday nights from 17 September on BBC One.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

