Tory leadership - latest: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out making a political comeback once he is replaced in No 10 Downing Street by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak .

The prime minister spoke to broadcasters earlier while promoting a gigabit broadband roll out in north Dorset.

"I think on the whole people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician,” he said when asked about potential return.

Since Mr Johnson announced that he was resigning as Tory leader and PM there has been speculation that he could try to make a “Trump-style” return to the frontline.

Earlier, critics said Ms Truss’s plan to drill for more North Sea oil and gas “is not the answer” to the cost of living crisis.

The foreign secretary and favourite to replace Mr Johnson is reportedly poised to approve a series of drilling licences if she enters No 10 Downing Street next week.