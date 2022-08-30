ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory leadership - latest: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

By Arpan Rai,Holly Bancroft and Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuvx7_0hb0VLgK00

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out making a political comeback once he is replaced in No 10 Downing Street by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak .

The prime minister spoke to broadcasters earlier while promoting a gigabit broadband roll out in north Dorset.

"I think on the whole people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician,” he said when asked about potential return.

Since Mr Johnson announced that he was resigning as Tory leader and PM there has been speculation that he could try to make a “Trump-style” return to the frontline.

Earlier, critics said Ms Truss’s plan to drill for more North Sea oil and gas “is not the answer” to the cost of living crisis.

The foreign secretary and favourite to replace Mr Johnson is reportedly poised to approve a series of drilling licences if she enters No 10 Downing Street next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘strongly considering freeze for energy bills due to economic squeeze’

Liz Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter, according to reports.The foreign secretary is widely tipped to win the Conservative leadership race on Monday, before being handed the keys to No 10 the following day.Having made tax cuts a key priority during her leadership campaign, Ms Truss had remained tight-lipped into Sunday about what kind of support package she might introduce as the UK faces the prospect of soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.But reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Times on Monday suggest Ms...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Kwarteng insists Truss would be ‘fiscally responsible’ as PM as he seeks to reassure markets

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is expected to be Britain’s next chancellor, says Liz Truss will not blow a hole in public finances as he strived to reassure markets ahead of the results of the Tory leadership race.The ally of Ms Truss said the Treasury’s fiscal framework will be reviewed soon “given the severity of the economic shocks we face”.Writing in theFinancial Times, Mr Kwarteng said the new administration would “act in a fiscally responsible way”, even though there will need to be “some fiscal loosening”.If elected, Ms Truss - who is expected to be confirmed as the winner...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’

Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Tory MPs cautioned that the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies now that a general election is looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard-Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government.” The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights, following reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

Freeze energy prices and call an election, Scottish Labour leader tells new PM

The new prime minister should freeze energy prices and then call a general election, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.Speaking just hours before the announcement of the victor in the Tory leadership contest between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, Mr Sarwar urged the new occupant of No 10 to take immediate action on rising fuel bills.He added that, regardless of who wins the contest – in which Ms Truss is the frontrunner – the new premier will be “Boris Johnson with neater hair, but without the jokes”.Whoever wins, it’s just Boris Johnson with neater hair, but without the jokes.Anas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘will back new government’ but does not rule out standing in future leadership race

Rishi Sunak has said he will support the next Conservative government, but has not ruled out standing in a future leadership race. While Mr Sunak has not formally conceded defeat, the comments suggest he has accepted that frontrunner Liz Truss is likely to be named as the winner of the long-running contest on Monday. The former chancellor said on Sunday that he would continue as an MP if he did not become prime minister, having made it to the last two MPs fighting to replace Boris Johnson. Ms Truss is widely believed to be on course to win...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime minister

Liz Truss promised that she would make an announcement on how the government will deal with rising energy bills “within one week” if named as the next prime minister on Monday (5 September).Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Truss said: “I understand that people are struggling, that businesses are also concerned about their energy bills, and the impact it could have on their future.”While foreign secretary expressed that it is “vital” to put the UK “on the right footing for winter,” she added that she cannot confirm “exactly what that announcement would be.”Sign up to our newsletter here
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Truss - live: New Tory leader to be announced as frontrunner ‘considering freezing bills’

Liz Truss is expected to be announced as the new prime minister today after a six-week gruelling leadership campaign.Both the foreign secretary and Rishi Sunak have spent the last several weeks traversing the country and taking part in hustings in a bid to win over the 200,000 party members charged with choosing the next Tory leader.Voting closed on Friday and the contest will draw to an end when the formal announcement is made by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, at lunchtime. Ahead of the results being announced, several reports suggested Ms Truss is strongly considering freezing...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
The Independent

Liz Truss warns she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defends tax cuts for wealthy

Liz Truss has warned she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defended tax cuts that benefit the wealthy as “fair”, despite growing calls to ditch them.She pledged immediate action will be taken on soaring household bills if, as expected, she wins the keys to No 10 on Monday, with the promise of a plan within her first week.But despite the gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to run to tens of billions of pounds, she said: “Britain has been through worse, frankly.”And she warned the public, who did not get a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Refugees minister quits Government and declares his job ‘essentially complete’

Lord Harrington, who was appointed refugees minister in the wake of the war in Ukraine, has quit the Government before a new leader takes over.In Government since March, Lord Harrington stressed his resignation is no reflection on either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak and he instead feels it is the right time to leave a “temporary” position.Boris Johnson was among those to pay tribute to his efforts, with the outgoing Prime Minister saying that Government would miss his “wealth of experience”.Lord Harrington, who thanked Mr Johnson for appointing him, said his decision means the next prime minister can “save” on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss pledges action on energy bills in first week but warns ‘not all decisions will be popular’

Liz Truss has warned she will take unpopular decisions as she pledged to act immediately on soaring energy bills if she becomes prime minister this week.An announcement on energy security and costs will be made within a week if she beats her rival to become Conservative leader, she said.Despite gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme she said that “Britain has been through worse, frankly.” But she insisted she did not underestimate the challenges her government will face. And she warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Senior Tory calls on Government to ban cotton from Xinjiang

The Government has been urged to look at banning the import of all cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China by senior Tory MP Tom Tugendhat as a response to the country’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.It comes after the UN published an assessment of human rights concerns linked with the Xinjiang region of China, and concluded “serious human rights violations have been committed” there linked to Beijing’s so-called counter-terror and counter-extremism policies.The People’s Republic of China opposed the release of the UN report, which it said ignores “human rights achievements” in Xinjiang, is based on “disinformation and lies...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Refugees ‘losing hope for future’ due to barriers to higher education in UK

Refugee and asylum-seeking children in the UK are “losing hope for the future” due to a lack of support to progress into higher education, a charity has warned. Refugee Education UK says students are being faced with language barriers, complex enrolment processes and a lack of awareness among colleges and universities on asylum applications, which have all led to delays in young people continuing with higher education.The charity has received a significant increase in the number of enquiries made to its education advice service for refugee and asylum-seeking young people over the last few years. Between September 2021 to August...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Climate activists leave tunnel demanding end to new oil and gas projects

Climate activists have ended their occupation of a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road after 13 days.Several Just Stop Oil campaigners were in the tunnel underneath St Clements Way in Grays – a key delivery route for the nearby oil terminal – since August 23, protesting against what they see as government inaction over the climate crisis.The tunnellers, who voluntarily left the tunnel at around 3.45pm on Sunday, are demanding the government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.Essex Police said three men are in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

823K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy