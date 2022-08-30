Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Sept. 2, 3 & 4
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Egberts Catholic Church in Morehead City. Shirley Gore, Newport. Shirley Faye Gore, 84,...
Frances Dickinson, 95; incomplete
Frances “Irene” Dickinson, 95, of Beaufort, died Wednesday August 31, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Particia Fox, 85; service held
Patricia Fox, 85, of Hubert, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. The family received friends Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
Ruby Mull, 85; service held
Ruby L. Mull, 85, of Swansboro, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City, NC. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 2:00pm at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Burial followed at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Hatsumi McClatchey, 83; incomplete
Hatsumi McClatchey, 83, of Havelock, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Road races on tap this fall all over county
It was so hot, I started looking up real estate prices in Minnesota and upstate New York. That’s too hot. As summer gives way to autumn, it’s going to be time to get back outside and stay active to make room for holiday treats. Luckily, there are dozens of road race opportunities for those looking to log a few miles and help raise money for good causes.
Capitol Broadcasting Company acquires Coastal Plain League from Petitt Family
MOREHEAD CITY — The Coastal Plain League has a new owner, but it’s still “business as usual” for the Morehead City Marlins. Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) announced Wednesday its purchase of the league from the Petitt Family, the current league’s founding owners. The firm has owned and operated the league’s Holly Springs Salamanders franchise since 2017.
Teachers encouraged to apply for Bright Ideas grants as deadline approaches
NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op (CCEC) is reminding local K-12 teachers to submit their applications for a 2022-23 Bright Ideas education grant of up to $1,000. Teachers must submit their applications by Sept. 15. CCEC expects to award more than $25,000 in Bright Ideas grants to local teachers this...
Schools score above state average, improve from previous year on state accountability report
BEAUFORT — Carteret County’s state test scores for 2021-22 improved from the previous year, which saw a steep decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting schools. According to the state’s accountability report released Sept. 1 by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, county students outperformed the state average by about 20% in certain areas, including ACT scores and high school math and biology.
Cape Carteret eyeing potential changes to allow future townhouses, patio homes in specific locations
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret staff and the planning board are still working on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in town in the future. The planning board and board of commissioners eyed the possibility of allowing townhouses in the...
Croatan girls take opening golf match of conference season, finish nine shots ahead of Richlands
CAPE CARTERET — Croatan opened the fall girls golf season Monday with a victory in a four-team 3A Coastal Conference match. The Cougars shot 127 at Star Hill Golf Club to outlast Richlands. The Wildcats shot 136. West Carteret took third with 154, followed by Swansboro with 163. Croatan...
Cougar boys fall to Ashley 4-2 on pitch; Slater being ‘patient’ with young 0-3-1 team
OCEAN — After the first four games of the season, patience is the name of the game for the Croatan boys soccer team. The Cougars lost to Ashley 4-2 at home on Thursday, falling to 0-3-1 as they push through the experience turnover from a class of 10 seniors that graduated in the spring. The team was coming off a 5-0 loss to Laney on Tuesday.
East easily handles Epiphany in nonconference girls golf match, wins by 31 shots
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls golf team continued nonconference play Thursday with a matchup versus Epiphany. The Mariners took a 31-shot win over the Falcons at the Beaufort Club. East’s Corrie Rose and Olivia Cox tied for medalist honor with each shooting 54 over nine holes. Carley Fulcher...
East girls tennis team loses 8-1 to Swansboro
NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team slipped to 0-3 on Wednesday with an 8-1 loss to Swansboro. The Mariners went 1-5 in singles and lost all three doubles matches to the Pirates (3-1). The lone East win came from Kate Wolf at No. 4, who defeated Mia Lucero 6-1, 6-2. She was also part of the closest doubles loss, an 8-4 defeat with Reagan Majors at No. 2 to Annabelle Henderson and Carolena Gongora.
Watson named CPL Offensive Player of the Year after stellar summer at plate for Marlins
MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City Marlin Ben Watson was named the Coastal Plain League’s Offensive Player of the Year after a stellar season at the plate this summer. The Elizabethtown College redshirt freshman certainly made a name for himself during the 37-10 season, leading the league in batting average and breaking the CPL record with a .427 mark. The previous record of .423 was set in 2006 by Jimmy Gallagher (Duke) of the Peninsula Pilots.
West scores 17 in second half to pull away from Farmville Central, moves to 2-1 with 24-7 win
FARMVILLE — The West Carteret football team’s second win of the season looked much like its first. After giving up the first seven points of the game on Friday against Farmville Central, the Patriots (2-1) rattled off 24 straight points to run away with a 24-7 victory. The...
Cougar defense clamps down on East in 18-7 win, holds Mariners to four offensive possessions
OCEAN — A defensive battle at Croatan on Friday gave way to an 18-7 victory for the Cougars over previously unbeaten East Carteret. All three phases of the game clicked into place for Croatan in the win. The Cougars (2-1) scored the last 18 points in the game, its methodical offense only allowing the Mariners’ offense to see the field four times. The defense held East (2-1) to just 34 yards in the second half and took advantage of two late kickoff fumbles to win their fourth straight game against the county rival.
