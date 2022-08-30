Read full article on original website
Lincoln's Heitzig siblings win Rochester Cross Country Invitational meet
Rochester, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Rochester hosted its cross country Invitational Saturday morning. In the girls three mile race, Lincoln's Becca Heitzig had a lead on Rochester's Colleen Zeibert half way through. She would increase her lead crossing the finish line after 17 minutes and 17 seconds. Zeibert came in 41 seconds later for second place.
Lanphier student builds long jump pit for Washington Middle track athletes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lanphier freshman Kenneth Smith-McClain gave back to District 186 for his Eagle Scout project. "It can be however big or small you really want it it just has to be some service project to the community," Smith-McClain said. Kenneth grew up around Washington Middle School....
Jacksonville schools preparing students for the future
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories and outstanding programs from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. NewsChannel 20's AJ Gersh went out to Jacksonville and shares how students there are prepping for the future.
$200M investment in Illinois water infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced it is investing more than $200 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments. The funding comes from the state revolving fund which provided loans to fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects across the state.
Jacksonville District 117 gives teachers raises
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some teachers and faculty in Jacksonville will be receiving raises following negotiations with the district. The District 117 Superintendent said the goal was to help teachers support their families and attract new teachers to the district. Jacksonville teachers received between 5% and 9% raises. “Districts...
Man identified from fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Local organization reminds residents of resources on Overdose Awareness Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Overdose Awareness Day was on Wednesday. Local organizations are raising awareness about overdoses and reminding residents of their resources. “It's a campaign to kind of address overdose awareness and you know there’s a lot of stigma that’s attached with overdose and if we can reduce...
Ducky Derby launches Monday for local charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Rubber duckies will be racing at Knight's Action Park for a good cause. The 6th Annual Labor Day Ducky Derby launches at 11 a.m. Monday. All ducks purchased will be entered to race in the Ducky Derby in the Wild River at Knight's Action Park.
Juvenile found with gunshot wound in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 Friday night at the intersection of Pope Ave. and Spruce St. in Springfield. That's where they found the victim who...
Woman charged with stealing from band boosters
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville woman is behind bars after police say she stole funds from a band boosters account. Bobbi J. Ward, 46, of Taylorville, is charged with stealing more than $10,000, along with deceptive practices. The Taylorville Community School District contacted the Taylorville Police Department regarding...
Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival begins Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival is almost here. The festival kicks off at noon on Saturday and lasts until 5 p.m. More than 50 breweries and 100 different types of craft beer and cider along with over 5,000 coastal oysters will be at the festival.
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
Police search for woman in Tractor Supply store theft
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Clinton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of being involved in retail theft. Police say the woman was seen at Tractor Supply in Clinton on August 30. She is described as a white woman in her early 20s who has...
