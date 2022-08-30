Read full article on original website
Pure Bathing Culture – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M. Cover)
We haven’t heard too much from ethereal dream-poppers Pure Bathing Culture since they covered the Blue Nile’s 1989 album Hats in 2020. Also in 2020 Portland’s Sarah Versprille and Daniel Hindman released an EP, Carrido. Well, today they’re back. For Bandcamp Friday, Pure Bathing Culture are sharing a diaphanous cover of R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People classic “Nightswimming.” “We had an absolutely magical time together recording it at our home studio this week,” the band shared with Stereogum over email. “It was so fun to dig into such a special song.”
Stream The Homeless Gospel Choir’s New Surprise Album Fourth Dimension Intervention
Pittsburgh rockers the Homeless Gospel Choir have surprise-released a whole new LP into the world. Fourth Dimension Intervention is the first Homeless Gospel Choir album to feature all five members and the first to be released on Don Giovanni. It splits the difference between snotty punk and heartland classic rock, with Derek Zanetti’s nasal narration leading the charge over chugging power chords and ambitious song structures. At times the album ventures far from that template, as on the noisy and intense “RIPOFF” or its sparse, folk-punk-ish follow-up “Cowpeople,” but more often than not this band serves up fist-pump music spiked with anxiety and fervor. When those guitars go soaring on “Sensitive Type” it’s hard not to get carried away.
Michael Stipe Releases New Single On First Commercially Available Bioplastic Vinyl
Way back in 2018, former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe shared a snippet of his first-ever solo song, “Future If Future,” in support of the March For Our Lives. It’s a song about how people have the power to affect positive change on the world, and today it’s being sold on a new eco-friendly form of record designed to counteract the negative environmental impact of vinyl.
Stream L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation’s Wild New Synth-Punk Album W.A.R. In The Digital Realm
For nearly a decade, the New York band L.O.T.I.O.N. has been bringing a strain of synth-addled insanity to NYC’s DIY punk and hardcore scenes. L.O.T.I.O.N.’s whole style is a bit like Discharge, if that band was made up entirely of Speak & Spell programmers. (The name stands for “Leaders Of Tomorrow Ingest Only Noise,” which is fun.) This is harsh, politically intense punk rock, but it’s done with a pulsating primitive-industrial electronic bent and a strange sense of fun.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Mastered By Guy At The Exchange
If you’re reading this, you probably know that Max Tundra has a good claim to being the Daddy of Hyperpop. The London musician born Ben Jacobs hasn’t released anything as Tundra since 2008, but his name has been popping up a lot lately, usually in connection with fellow Londoner A.G. Cook, whose PC Music productions did more than anything else to codify the hyperpop genre. Cook seems to be on a mission to spread the Tundra gospel past its small and cultish following of music-crit types, giving his “Lights” a place of honor when Spotify asked him to curate its inaugural “Hyperpop” playlist, remixing his tracks and being remixed by Tundra in turn.
Nils Frahm – “Briefly”
Acclaimed German composer Nils Frahm announced his Music For Animals album in June by releasing lead single “Right Right Right.” Over the summer he dropped “Lemon Day,” and today he’s got another electronic ambient instrumental on deck. “Briefly” is the kind of thoughtful and dramatic instrumental music I’d expect to soundtrack some gritty detective work in a highbrow crime procedural; it’s all about tone and texture, but it moves with surprising urgency for an ambient track. Hear it below along with “Lemon Day.”
Marc Cohn Discusses His Surprise Performance At JLo And Ben Affleck’s Wedding
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally had the big wedding party that they’d first intended to throw decades ago. Lopez and Affleck had already married in Las Vegas, but they went on to throw a big wedding ceremony at Affleck’s compound in Savannah, Georgia. Jennifer Lopez performed at the ceremony. More surprisingly, the evening’s other performer was the veteran singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, who played two of his songs, 1993’s “The Things We’ve Handed Down” and 1991’s “True Companion,” while Lopez walked down the aisle.
Stream The Fast And Nasty Self-Titled Debut From Basque Punks Flash
The primitivist punk band Flash hail from Gipuzkoa along the Northern coast of Spain, part of the autonomous Basque region overflowing with alternate dialects heavy on letters like x and z. When I spent a quarter studying in Pamplona years ago, the Basque Country was my favorite area to visit; it’s so beautiful. But Flash’s music is not beautiful. It’s the opposite of beautiful. This band plays hard, fast, nasty punk rock with a retro tint — the kind of runaway-train hardcore that explodes into string-bending classic-rock lead guitar explosions while peeling around in the muck and mire. Their new self-titled album is out today, and you should stream and/or buy it via Bandcamp below.
Foo Fighters Close Emotional Tribute Concert With Taylor Hawkins’ Son & Paul McCartney
Foo Fighters played a career-spanning encore to wrap up tonight’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London, with a break in the middle to welcome surprise guest Paul McCartney for some Beatles songs. During the Foo Fighters performances, Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Nandi Bushell, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, and Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Oliver handled drum duties.
TOBACCO – “Bitch Ass Moon”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the psychedelic Pittsburgh experimentalists Black Moth Super Rainbow, but leader Tom Fec’s solo project TOBACCO still appears to be going strong. Last year, TOBACCO released the album Fucked Up Friends 3, the latest installment in a long-running series. Today, TOBACCO has also dropped a new track with the evocative title “Bitch Ass Moon.”
Suede – “That Boy On The Stage”
Britpop veterans Suede are just two weeks away from the release of their new album Autofiction. Today they’re teasing it with a new single, the third after “She Still Leads Me On” and “15 Again.” It’s a dark, glamorous, hard-hitting track called “That Boy On The Stage” (originally performed as “White Boy On A Stage” back in pre-pandemic times) and you can hear it unfold below.
Kevin Bacon Covered The Corn Song
Last month, a little kid named Tariq went viral on social media for talking about how much he loves corn. That viral moment was then manufactured into a song by a member of the Gregory Brothers, meme music makers who have previously made hits out of songs based on double rainbow and bed intruder.
The Osbournes Are Returning To Reality TV
This week Ozzy Osbourne told an interviewer he was leaving the United States due to this country’s “fucking crazy” problem with gun violence: “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day.” Ozzy and his wife Sharon announced plans to sell their Los Angeles mansion and return to their 350-acre estate in rural Buckinghamshire. It turns out this move will also occasion the Osbournes’ return to reality TV.
Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London
The first of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts is happening today in London at Wembley Stadium, and the whole thing will be live streaming via Paramount. That includes: Paramount+, Pluto TV, MTV’s YouTube channels, and on-demand via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV VOD (starting September 5). A one-hour special edition of the concert will also air today on CBS at 9 PM ET and on MTV (get more specific info here). The whole thing is also available to stream live for free via MTV’s YouTube channel below.
Watch Them Crooked Vultures’ Surprise Reunion At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Them Crooked Vultures got back together for a surprise reunion at today’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. It was their first performance in 12 years. Onstage at Wembley Stadium, Josh Homme, Dave Grohl, John Paul Jones, and Alain Johannes did a cover of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and Queens Of The Stone Age’s “Long Slow Goodbye.” They also performed their own 2009 track “Gunman.”
We’re Giving Away New Classic Rock Vinyl Box Sets
Stereogum is giving away new box sets from the Kinks, Joe Strummer, Motörhead, Dio, Duran Duran, and Keith Richards. Links will be shared in our weekly newsletter and social media on Fridays throughout the fall, and each sweeps will be open for one week. September 2: The Kinks’ Muswell...
The Weeknd Ends LA Show After A Few Songs Because He Lost His Voice
The Weeknd ended his show in Los Angeles early on Saturday night because he lost his voice after only a few songs. The pop star was performing the second of two nights at SoFi Stadium on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. Abel Tesfaye left the stage during “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and returned when “Can’t Feel My Face” began without him to break the news to the audience.
