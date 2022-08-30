Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
More migrants arrive in Chicago, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot says they'll be welcomed
CHICAGO - More immigrants arrived in Chicago on Sunday afternoon, less than a week after Texas sent dozens of people on two buses to Chicago. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he will continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. until the federal government "does its job and secures the border."
Chicago police work to fill 975 patrol officer vacancies, 105 detective openings: top mayoral aide
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department has 975 vacancies for patrol officers and 105 empty detective positions, a top mayoral aide disclosed Wednesday, assuring City Council members that CPD is revving up the police academy to keep pace with retirements. Earlier this month, the Office of Budget and Management reported...
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Nate Rodgers reports.
Chicago Alderman Tunney announces resignation, voters react
After two decades in the Chicago City Council, Alderman Tom Tunney is joining an exodus that includes at least three of his colleagues who are running for mayor, including one whose a longtime friend and neighbor of Michelle and Barack Obama.
5-year-old shot last week in Chicago's Rogers Park dies
The 5-year-old boy that was shot in the head last week in Rogers Park has died according to spokesperson Andrew Holmes.
Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off
Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
Horses donated to Far South Side high school
The Chicago High School for Agricultural Science received three new Quarter Horses on its campus in Mount Greenwood.
Chicago health officials urge residents to get new Covid-19 boosters
CHICAGO - Chicago health officials are getting ready for another big vaccine roll-out. Nearly 1.8 million Chicagoans could soon be eligible for updated Covid-19 boosters, designed to protect against the latest Omicron variants — BA.4 and BA.5 — that make up more than 99.7% of COVID cases in Chicago and the rest of the country.
Two Chicago firefighters injured fighting fire in Archer Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two Chicago firefighters were injured fighting a fire in Archer Heights overnight Friday into Saturday. The fire in a factory at 3865 West 41st Street started around midnight. One firefighter was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition. Another was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries'
WOOGMS parade returns to Lake View this Labor Day
Get ready for a North Side parade that no one is supposed to watch --- you're supposed to march, or maybe ride your bike!
Dixmoor schools reopen following multiple water main breaks
DIXMOOR, Ill. - Students at two Dixmoor schools will return to class Wednesday following a closure due to water main breaks. Dixmoor's Martin Luther King Elementary and Rose Parks Middle School have been closed since Monday morning for water main repairs. Four water mains broke over the weekend, another on...
Chicagoans protesting conversion of Weiss Hospital to apartment complex removed in Uptown
CHICAGO - Activists camping out at the former Weiss Hospital in Uptown were removed from the property Wednesday, ending an 11-day occupation. Police escorted the protesters out of the parking lot and ticketed three for trespassing. The activists are upset over plans to convert the hospital into apartments. They set...
Great American Lobster Fest: Midwest's largest seafood festival opens at Navy Pier
We have to make the most of the last few weekends of summer and if you're a lobster fan, that means heading out to the largest lobster and seafood festival in the Midwest. Jim Rafferty from Green Curtain Events joined Good Day Chicago on Friday to talk about The Great American Lobster Fest.
'Ask CTA' program kicks off at Chicago rail and bus stations, seeking rider feedback
CHICAGO - Chicagoans are getting the chance to tell the CTA what they want to see change to make buses and trains safer for riders across the city. The transit agency launched its "Ask CTA" program Tuesday morning, allowing the public to meet and provide input directly to CTA managers on areas that need improvement.
Retired Chicago cop shot while trying to stop robbery
A retired Chicago police officer was shot at a currency exchange in Englewood on the South Side Thursday morning.
Man shot in face on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7:21 p.m., police say the 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of S. Princeton Avenue when gunfire rang out. The victim was struck in the face and transported to the...
Chicago hospital offers Narcan training as opioid overdoses skyrocket
Wednesday in National Overdose Awareness Day, and one Chicago hospital is working to train everyday citizens on how to help someone experiencing a drug overdose. FOX 32's Dane Placko attended a Narcan training session at Loretto Hospital and has the details.
Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
