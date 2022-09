The Minnesota Vikings are waiving quarterback Kellen Mond, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, Mond struggled to live up to the expectations of his draft slot, both with the previous regime and the new one in Minnesota.

Now, he’ll head to waivers, where other teams will have a chance to claim him before he becomes a free agent.