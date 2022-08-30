ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Quinn Ewers Goes Viral After Texas Debut

Former top recruit Quinn Ewers made his Texas football debut on Saturday. Ewers, who began his career at Ohio State, led the Longhorns to a blowout victory over UL-Monroe to open the 2022 college football season. The former five-star quarterback recruit threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
SEATTLE, WA
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Troubling Women Opinion

Former NFL star turned politician hopeful Herschel Walker has made a number of eye-popping comments on the election trail this year. Last month, the Georgia Bulldogs legend, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of the state, made a troubling remark on inflation. This week, a clip of...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight

Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Marcus Freeman Makes His Opinion On C.J. Stroud Very Clear

C.J. Stroud had a big second half performance for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night. The second-year quarterback was able to lead the Buckeyes to a comeback win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they scored one touchdown in each quarter. Stroud finished the contest with 223 yards...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

J.J. McCarthy's Cryptic Social Media Post Is Raising Eyebrows

Michigan's quarterback situation is already taking a few twists and turns early on in this 2022 football season. Jim Harbaugh started the veteran Cade McNamara in the Wolverines' season opener vs. Colorado State this Saturday. He completed nine of his 18 pass attempts for 136 yards and one touchdown in a big 51-7 victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Watch: Cheerleader's Reaction To Stephen A. Smith Goes Viral

ESPN's First Take has upped the pageantry by taking Stephen A. Smith's vocal analysis on the road. That can lead to some odd, but entertaining television. Case in point, Smith went on one of his many scheduled New York Knicks rants after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. He went after his favorite NBA team for not landing the New York native.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

