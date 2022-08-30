Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin weighs in on QB controversy, run-first mentality after big win over Mercer
There was plenty of talk about quarterbacks after Auburn’s TJ Finley finished the team’s 42-16 win over Mercer going 9-of-14 passing for 112 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Coach Bryan Harsin made it clear he’s sticking with Finley as the starter, though Robby Ashford will continue...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Robby Ashford on Auburn debut: 'That's all I could ask for'
It wasn’t long ago that Robby Ashford was considered almost something of an afterthought in the Auburn quarterback competition. That’s not the case anymore. Ashford was given an opportunity in the team’s 42-16 win over the Mercer Bears and made the most of it, completing 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards. He added 68 yards on the ground to finish the game as the second-leading rusher.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban issues challenge to Alabama players after blowout win over Utah State
Nick Saban is never satisfied after an Alabama win, even against an overmatched non-conference opponent like Utah State. The Alabama coach laid out a challenge to his players about how to respond following games like Saturday, and how to find an edge going forward. “There are things that we need...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Alabama offensive player on sidelines in walking boot for Utah State game
Alabama’s offense will be without a key offseason addition on Saturday against Utah State as Tyler Harrell was seen on the sidelines before the game in sweatpants and wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Harrell dealt with a foot sprain for most of camp ahead of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban explains why Alabama won't wear white helmets during his tenure
Nick Saban is not the kind of coach to shake up the uniforms, and during his radio show this week, the Alabama coach explained why he wouldn’t wear the alternate white helmets. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne and Saban are on the same page against white helmets. Alabama wore...
WTVM
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two people on theft of property charges after a scam investigation. On Aug. 27, Auburn police arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree. The arrests stem from an...
WSFA
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
WSFA
Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is behind bars after he reportedly shot and killed his grandfather overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, 21-year-old Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Thomas Parker. Franklin said the incident happened early Thursday morning in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 lane closed due to two-vehicle crash
UPDATE 8/29/22 5:55 p.m.: ALEA says the roadway has re-opened. SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a portion of the westbound right lane of Highway 280 to close, according to ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency). ALEA says the wreck occurred at around 4:09 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, near Lee County 254. […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a shooting victim. Police say 61-year-old Frederick Mumpfield of Montgomery was shot in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at around 10:45PM Monday. That location is near Davenport Drive, just east of Interstate 65. He was taken to...
