It wasn’t long ago that Robby Ashford was considered almost something of an afterthought in the Auburn quarterback competition. That’s not the case anymore. Ashford was given an opportunity in the team’s 42-16 win over the Mercer Bears and made the most of it, completing 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards. He added 68 yards on the ground to finish the game as the second-leading rusher.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO