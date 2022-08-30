Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Trying saves its best jokes for season 3 finale [Apple TV+ recap]
At long last, the third season of Apple TV+ family comedy Trying comes to a conclusion this week. Nikki and Jason must fight for their adopted kids in court — but first they’ve got a wedding to plan. Indeed, the whole gang comes together to help them plan their last-minute nuptials.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Last Train Free Online
Cast: Gedeon Burkhard Lale Yavaş Sibel Kekilli Lena Beyerling Brigitte Grothum. A group of people are imprisoned in a rail car bound from Berlin to a concentration camp in 1945. Is The Last Train on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Last Train in its online library at the...
Cult of Mac
Five Days at Memorial tries to make sense of a disaster that left ’45 Dead’ [Apple TV+ recap]
Five Days at Memorial looks back at the events of horrifying devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina in this week’s episode. The Apple TV+ show about the terrible deaths of patients left behind after a hospital’s evacuation finally turns its sights on the investigation and trial that followed. As investigators try to work through the impossible situation that lead to the deaths of 45 patients, the show slackens its lead a little now that the “worst” is over. But of course, the ordeal of Memorial is nowhere near finished.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)
After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4)
We’re back for this weekend’s list of new shows coming to Netflix. As always, please be aware that our list of what’s new to Netflix this weekend of September 2-4 is only accurate as far as what Netflix is openly advertising for their platform. It’s still completely possible for Netflix to shadow drop any new […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally underrated Jake Gyllenhaal action sounds the alarm on streaming
You’d think that an action-packed cinematic experience with notable names like Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal attached would have moviegoers flocking to their local multiplex in herds. In reality, Ambulance grossed an underwhelming $52 million worldwide in response to a $40 million budget, which hardly helps the flick stand out.
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
TVOvermind
Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date
Netflix has, without a doubt, been the leading streaming service provider. From being the first notable service to being the most long-lasting, Netflix has nearly everything. When we state that Netflix nearly has everything, we mean that different programs come in and out of the streamer and other providers. However, what Netflix stayed dominant in was original content. From adaptations of previous works to creating shows like Locke & Key, Lucifer, The Sandman, and nearly one hundred others, Netflix doesn’t disappoint, most of the time. On top of its adaptations of others’ work, Netflix also has massive amounts of original content, such as Stranger Things. However, Stranger Things seasons have taken longer than anyone would care to wait for, and with the last season being split into two parts, the future of Season 5 has been more up-in-the-air than any previous season, especially as it’ll be the last for the show as well. Below, we’ve detailed what we know about the upcoming Stranger Things season and the Season 5 release date.
Cult of Mac
Tom Hanks’ new Hanx101 Trivia game hits Apple Arcade
Screen legend Tom Hanks just launched a game for a range of Apple devices. Hanx101 Trivia has questions in categories from history to math, geography to food. It’s available now exclusively in the Apple Arcade subscription service. Put on your thinking cap to play Tom Hanks’ Hanx101 Trivia.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 1
You might know Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, or maybe you're like me and think of him exclusively as "Paddington dad," but the new Netflix thriller I Came By wants you to see him as... a corrupt judge with a big scary secret. Apparently a lot of people are buying into that vision, because the film sits at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movie chart today after premiering yesterday. Also new on the movies list is the Spanish psychological drama Under Her Control (No. 4), about a weird boss-employee relationship. Maybe that explains why the Top 10 TV Shows list is exactly the same as it was yesterday — everyone was just too busy watching movies!
Cult of Mac
Enjoy music, documentaries and books when you bundle these content services
As streaming services proliferate and become more specialized, choosing a platform you enjoy can be tricky. Fortunately, that also means you may find a platform devoted to the exact type of content you enjoy most. And it might not even be a streaming service!. This Labor Day, we’ve done some...
TVGuide.com
Peacock Streaming Deal: Get An Annual Subscription For Just $20 — Save Up to 60 Percent
Stream Girls5eva, The Resort, Rutherford Falls, Dr. Death, and more for way less. Want a streaming service on the cheap? Peacock has you covered. If you're a new subscriber, you can score the Peacock Premium annual plan for just $20/yr., or $30/yr. off its usual price, with promo code ONEYEAR at checkout. This breaks down to about $2/mo. for a year, which is a 60 percent savings for all on-demand movies, TV shows (ad-supported), news, and live sports that Peacock has to offer.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and people are watching it to see if Jeff Bezos' money was well spent. Much has been made of this being the most expensive show ever made, and it turns out it's also a good show. Could you imagine if it wasn't? Luckily, that crisis has been averted. LOTR: TROP is obviously No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's list of its top 10 movies and shows on Friday, Sept. 2.
New Netflix thriller hit the Top 10 films list in 55 countries in its first week
Netflix’s first Danish-language film, Loving Adults, has just debuted on the streamer — and, based on the early data, looks to have come storming right out of the gate. The movie, which is #3 on Netflix in the US today, is also the #1 non-English Netflix film worldwide at the moment. That’s based on Netflix’s latest global Top 10 figures, which show that Loving Adults (from director Barbara Rothenborg) garnered 17.4 million hours of viewing time worldwide during the 7-day period that ended on August 28.
Cult of Mac
Apple could call its first headset ‘Reality Pro’ with two more on the way
Apple is reportedly working on at least three AR/VR headsets. The company will first launch the “Apple Reality Pro” headset, which would directly rival Meta’s upcoming Quest Pro headset. Apple developing three AR/VR headsets. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says...
Android Authority
Deals: Save big on Peacock, Paramount Plus, and HBO Max subscriptions
Save some cash while these offers are in effect. As we enter a new fall television season, many streaming services are offering some deep discounts that should save you a lot of money and let you watch lots of great movies and TV shows. We’re spotlighting three of the best offers today.
Cult of Mac
Banish the internet’s garbage from your home
For many people, the internet has some role in almost every facet of their life. Bored? Stream something. Working? Do research online. Got kids? They probably need the internet, too, but it’s up to you to ensure they don’t see all of it. It’s a lot to handle,...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Came By’ on Netflix, a Sturdy Serial Killer-Thriller That’s as Silly as it is Socially Conscious
Netflix film I Came By stars Hugh Bonneville as a top-shelf upper-crust grade-A supercreep who loves Rick and Morty, which I found rather offensive. NOT ALL RICK AND MORTY UBERFANS ARE SERIAL KILLERS. Just need to make that clear. We didn’t all stand in line for szechuan sauce. Anyway. Director Babak Anvari’s thriller is otherwise a pretty grim affair anchored by the ever-underrated Kelly MacDonald, 1917’s George MacKay and the less-recognizable Percelle Ascott, who might just give the most-memorable performance in this oft-watchable, just as oft-improbable movie that slides ideas about privilege and race in with many of the usual genre tropes.
Emily Blunt's Amazon Western Looks Positively Bonkers — Watch First Teaser
Yellowstone, this most certainly is not! Prime Video on Thursday dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt‘s The English, a six-part drama described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” The footage, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, introduces us to Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp. This aristocratic Englishwoman and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout “come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood,” according to the official logline. “Both of them have a clear sense of...
Cult of Mac
Verizon could bundle Apple One with its most expensive plan
Verizon could soon become the first U.S. carrier to bundle an Apple One subscription for free with one of its plans. The network operator reportedly plans to announce the offer alongside the iPhone 14 series. Apple One subscription pricing starts at $14.95 per month in the United States for a...
