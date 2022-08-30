As if losing to Old Dominion wasn't enough bad enough for the Virginia Tech Hokies, they may have endured a more serious loss in the locker room afterwards. Following the game, it was discovered that the Hokies were victims of theft in the locker rooms at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk. In a statement, the school confirmed the robbery and that police were being involved in the case.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO