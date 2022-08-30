ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Scott Frost Reveals Message To Players After Saturday's Win

Nebraska's even-game losing streak came to a merciful end yesterday with a 38-17 win over South Dakota. Head coach Scott Frost should have been all smiles afterwards, but instead he had a strong message for his players. Speaking to the media following the win, Frost revealed his message to his...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Quinn Ewers Goes Viral After Texas Debut

Former top recruit Quinn Ewers made his Texas football debut on Saturday. Ewers, who began his career at Ohio State, led the Longhorns to a blowout victory over UL-Monroe to open the 2022 college football season. The former five-star quarterback recruit threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame

It wasn't always pretty, but Ohio State opened the season with a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Down 10-7 at halftime, the Buckeyes mustered enough offense while holding the Fighting Irish to just 253 total yards at Ohio Stadium. The morning after Ohio State's monumental win, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reflected...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl

West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts New AP Poll Top 10

Just a few days out from the AP's updated top-25 college football rankings, 247Sports' Brad Crawford shared his prediction on how the new top-10 will stack up. Georgia picked up right where it left off with a massive blowout of No. 11 Oregon, while Alabama did Alabama things just like every other Saturday of the Nick Saban era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Locker Room Theft News

As if losing to Old Dominion wasn't enough bad enough for the Virginia Tech Hokies, they may have endured a more serious loss in the locker room afterwards. Following the game, it was discovered that the Hokies were victims of theft in the locker rooms at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk. In a statement, the school confirmed the robbery and that police were being involved in the case.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

J.J. McCarthy's Cryptic Social Media Post Is Raising Eyebrows

Michigan's quarterback situation is already taking a few twists and turns early on in this 2022 football season. Jim Harbaugh started the veteran Cade McNamara in the Wolverines' season opener vs. Colorado State this Saturday. He completed nine of his 18 pass attempts for 136 yards and one touchdown in a big 51-7 victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Makes His Thoughts On Iowa's Quarterback Clear

It wasn't pretty, but Iowa managed to escape its season opener against South Dakota State with a 7-3 victory. Although the Hawkeyes kicked off their regular season with a win, there are so many concerns about their offense. The starting unit didn't score a single touchdown in 60 minutes of action.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

