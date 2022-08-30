Read full article on original website
Second day of Made in America, crowd is satified with increased security
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday is the second and final day of Made in America 2022. Saturday, the parkway was packed with festival-goers. With another day of large crowds expected, officials are taking steps to make sure everyone stays safe.Many people tell us they are happy the festival is back and in full swing. Although there are thousands of people up and down the parkway, those enjoying the live concerts say they are also noticing a lot more security measures in place."Definitely, so far, there's a lot of gates you have to go through in order to get in here, different, like, security measurements," Jasmine Sprenger of Norristown said. In its tenth year, thousands of people packed the Ben Franklin Parkway, dancing to their favorite artists. Music artists are not the only ones taking center stage, but also social activism through the festival's Hub Cause Village. Meanwhile, this is the first major festival along the parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place. "I feel super safe here. There are so many cops making sure all of us are good," Victor Rodriguez of Washington Township said.Gates open Sunday at noon.
Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival held at SOUTH
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This was the 9th year for the Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival. CBS3 stopped by South Restaurant and Jazz Club in Spring Garden. There were vendors, food and drinks, and, of course, lots of great music. The festival started in 2013.It usually happens on South Street but moved to the restaurant for the last three years.Organizers tell CBS3 they will be back on South Street next year.
billypenn.com
‘Center of the political universe’; Candidates declare for City Council; Philly’s Labor Day history | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
phillyfunguide.com
PECO Free First Sunday Family Day: A Philly Renaissance
It’s the first Sunday of the month, which means free admission at the Barnes! This month, we’re celebrating the ways that the Harlem Renaissance still influences life, art, and culture in Philadelphia today. Enjoy tap performances by the Lady Hoofers, and find stories of jazz and poetry in...
billypenn.com
Shelter for LGBTQ people; Biden’s Independence Mall speech; Local talent at Made in America | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. A shelter just for LGBTQ people is opening in North Philly. When the Ark of Safety opens in North Philadelphia later this month, it’ll...
South Philly 12-year-old turns lemonade stand into social media phenomenon
Micah Harrigan is a South Philadelphia 12-year-old known across our area and on social media for his Micah’s Mixx sidewalk lemonade stand. But he isn’t letting success go to his head.
In Fairmount Park, Labor Day barbecues were still on even as people cope with inflation
Besides meat, the extras like buns, condiments, beverages and dairy are also seeing an increase in cost.
newsfromthestates.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Unique Custom T-Shirt Printing in Philadelphia
Looking for a unique way to show your Philadelphia pride? Check out some of the custom printed shirts near you for one-of-a-kind shirts that will make you stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re looking for a classic design or something more unique, these shops have you covered. Introduction.
How Did ‘Abbott Elementary’ Get Its Name? Quinta Brunson Had a Different Idea in Mind
'Abbott Elementary' received its name from someone who inspired the show's creator, Quinta Brunson, when she was a young student.
philasun.com
One night only –The Jacksons perform at Parx Casino Xcite in Bensalem Sept. 10
This special production will also benefit the Universal Family of Schools to help students and scholars in underrepresented areas of Philadelphia achieve their career and academic aspirations. Music legends The Jacksons — Marlon, Tito, and Jackie, to be exact — will take over the state-of-the-art stage at the Xcite Center...
billypenn.com
A shelter just for LGBTQ people: Ark of Safety is opening in North Philadelphia
Philly resident Tatyana Woodard is opening a shelter for LGBTQ people because she knows how much it would have helped her, decades ago. Woodard, a Black trans woman, left home at 14 and experienced homelessness and housing insecurity for years. She spent half a decade oscillating between short-term hotel stays and nights on friends’ couches.
phillygoes2college.org
Cecil B. Moore Scholarship: Full-Tuition at Temple for North Philadelphia Students
Learn below about Temple University’s Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program which creates an academic pathway and offers full-tuition scholarships for Philadelphia public school students living in North Philadelphia. There are 20-25 scholarships offered each academic year. Interested students, families, and counselors can register here for an upcoming information session.
Philly elementary school renamed for LGBTQ activist Gloria Casarez
Casarez., who died in 2014, lived nearby and attended the school named in her honor. The post Philly elementary school renamed for LGBTQ activist Gloria Casarez appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Black-Owned Bed & Breakfasts That Will Tickle Your Fancy This Summer
Pleasanton Courtyard is an easy 30-minute drive outside of Atlanta. However, it feels like a million miles away
Philadelphia tightens security ahead of President Biden's speech, Made in America Festival
Philadelphia police are preparing for President Biden's address outside Independence Hall Thursday and the Made in America Festival later this week.
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PhillyBite
Popular Chicken Franchise is Expanding Into The Philadelphia Region
- Daves is a popular fast-casual restaurant with a wide menu that changes daily. And the pop-up chicken restaurant from Los Angeles is expanding into Philadelphia with plans to open eight local locations. The concept started as a parking lot pop-up and has grown into an internationally recognized brand. The company plans to open more locations in the US and Canada. While most menu items are chicken, they offer sides such as creamy Mac & Cheese and house-made kale slaw.
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New Locations
Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
PhillyBite
Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia
- In Philadelphia, there are many options for steak lovers. You're sure to find a steakhouse that suits your tastes, from upscale to down-home. A good steakhouse will satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more. Below are some of our staff picks of The Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia.
