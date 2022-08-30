PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday is the second and final day of Made in America 2022. Saturday, the parkway was packed with festival-goers. With another day of large crowds expected, officials are taking steps to make sure everyone stays safe.Many people tell us they are happy the festival is back and in full swing. Although there are thousands of people up and down the parkway, those enjoying the live concerts say they are also noticing a lot more security measures in place."Definitely, so far, there's a lot of gates you have to go through in order to get in here, different, like, security measurements," Jasmine Sprenger of Norristown said. In its tenth year, thousands of people packed the Ben Franklin Parkway, dancing to their favorite artists. Music artists are not the only ones taking center stage, but also social activism through the festival's Hub Cause Village. Meanwhile, this is the first major festival along the parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place. "I feel super safe here. There are so many cops making sure all of us are good," Victor Rodriguez of Washington Township said.Gates open Sunday at noon.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO