Lafitte, LA

WDSU

Labor Day Weekend Storms Continue

NEW ORLEANS — Early morning to around Noon a 70% chance of showers and storms are expected mostly south of the lake, Sunday. Showers and storms will track between Ascension and Coastal LaFourche Parishes to the Greater New Orleans Area. From there, toward Slidell and Coastal Mississippi. A slight chance for other locations across the Northshore. A low risk for flash flooding includes all areas of Southeast Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lafitte, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight

There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security

Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed outside Kenner convenience store early Saturday

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide that's resulted in one man's death. Officials say that 43-year-old Alejandro Quiroz was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Quiroz was taken to the hospital...
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

