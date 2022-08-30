Read full article on original website
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
LSU football is back in action against Florida State tonightTina HowellTallahassee, FL
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park […]
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
WWL-TV
Flooding at Napoleon and Dryades
Street flooding hit New Orleans on Sunday. Johann Castro provided video.
2 People Dead After Fatal Hit And Run In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident and double hit-and-run. The incident is reported to have taken place early on Friday. LSP reports that at around 3:30 AM, officers responded to [..]
cenlanow.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
bizneworleans.com
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight
There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
Loyola Maroon
OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security
Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
Harvey man guilty in killing of N.O. man trying to sell dirt bike through social marketplace
GRETNA, La. — A Harvey man was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a man who was attempting to sell a dirt bike over a social media platform in March 2021. Jalen Harvey was found guilty by a Jefferson Parish jury after only about 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday night.
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Power Boulevard: The upgrade that never was
Seven years ago the city of Kenner received $3-million to renovate and upgrade Power Boulevard between Esplanade and Vintage with new landscaping, lighting, sidewalks, everything a major thoroughfare would need.
WWL-TV
Man killed outside Kenner convenience store early Saturday
KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide that's resulted in one man's death. Officials say that 43-year-old Alejandro Quiroz was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Quiroz was taken to the hospital...
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
NOLA.com
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
