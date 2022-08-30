Tennessee went into the 2022 season feeling strongly about its backup quarterback situation with Joe Milton III back to provide cover for Hendon Hooker. The Vols can feel validated in those beliefs after Milton’s performance in the season-opening win against Ball State. Relieving Hooker in the third quarter, Milton led a pair of touchdown drives, completing all but one of his nine pass attempts for a total of 113 yards with a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Holiday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO