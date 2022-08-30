ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

QB Milton ‘played awesome’, showed off improvement in Vols’ opener

Tennessee went into the 2022 season feeling strongly about its backup quarterback situation with Joe Milton III back to provide cover for Hendon Hooker. The Vols can feel validated in those beliefs after Milton’s performance in the season-opening win against Ball State. Relieving Hooker in the third quarter, Milton led a pair of touchdown drives, completing all but one of his nine pass attempts for a total of 113 yards with a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Holiday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center

Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands commitment from 4-star center out of Maine

Tennessee basketball is adding size to its frontcourt for next season. JP Estrella, a 6-foot-11, 210-pound 4-star center prospect, officially pledged his commitment to the Volunteers Friday morning on CBS Sports HQ. Estrella elected to join Tennessee over programs such as Syracuse, Duke and Iowa. Graded out as 247Sports’ No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Player's Flop Went Viral Last Night

The Tennessee Volunteers made light work of the Ball State Cardinals during their season opener in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night. The game featured touchdowns, defensive plays... and a grade-A acting performance. During the third quarter, senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright got tangled up with a Ball State player —...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

High school roundup: Trojans topple Pioneers in Region 1-5A opener

MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium. Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wmot.org

Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified as Indiana child

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl, authorities said Tuesday. The remains were positively identified this week as those of Tracy Sue Walker, who was born in 1963 and reported missing...
INDIANA STATE
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car hanging over ramp closes interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
whqr.org

Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant

Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested for carjacking using AR-15, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in 2020 Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, the victim, an unidentified woman, was leaving The Bricks on Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 when Demetrius Ross, 43, threatened to take her car and drive it to Atlanta.
KNOXVILLE, TN

