FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinese Restaurants in Pocomoke City, MD: Sushi, Dumplings, Soup, and MoreKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Maryland community to honor Harriet Tubman with 13-foot sculpture
A 13-foot bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman, called the "Beacon of Hope," will be erected in Cambridge, Maryland on Sept. 10.
WBOC
Challenge Coins for Corporal Hilliard
WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
WBOC
Beacon Of Hope Statue Comes Soon To Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Beacon of Hope statue will stand in front of the Circuit Court House, in Cambridge. The ceremony will be at the Cambridge Circuit Court House on Sept. 10 at noon. Harriet Tubman's legacy will be able to stand proud. However, it won't be a statue that...
WBOC
Two Students Injured in Shooting at Delaware State University
DOVER, Del. — At least two students were injured in a shooting at Delaware State University early Saturday morning. A DSU alert, which was sent out around 5:21 a.m. originally said four people were shot in front of the Wellness and Recreation Center around 1:45 a.m. According to University...
cambridgespy.org
Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital
On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
WBOC
Diamond Anniversary for Crisfield Crab Derby
CRISFIELD, Md. - Main Street in Crisfield was quiet Thursday afternoon. But every so often, the sounds of hammers on metal were a clue that something big was brewing. The event is the National Hard Crab Derby, which over 75 years has become a Crisfield institution. "We've had several generations...
Ocean City Today
Christmas comes early for Ocean Pines teen battling cancer
Josh Alton was beaming as an Ocean Pines fire engine, following a police car with lights flashing, made its way down Sandyhook Road Saturday evening. And what to Josh’s wondering eyes did appear but Santa Claus, descending from the passenger seat of the fire engine, carrying an armload of brightly wrapped gifts to the teen who, as guests joined in a chorus of “Jingle Bells,” looked up at the merry elf from his wheelchair, the magic of Christmas in his eyes.
WBOC
Airplane Mechanic Training School Coming to Salisbury Airport in Efforts to Keep Piedmont Airlines
SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury-Wicomico Regional Airport's only commercial airline Piedmont Airlines, part of American Airlines has cut flights in and out of Salisbury in recent years. The cutback has left many fearing Piedmont and American could decide to cancel operations out of Salisbury altogether. "I think American Airlines has been...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
WMDT.com
Lewes 21-year-old needs your help to get a liver
LEWES, Del.-Lewes 21-year-old, Matthew Barry, has been dealing with a failed liver for over 3 years now. Matt graduated high school in 2019 and had big plans to go into the military, but that all changed in the blink of an eye. “Wasn’t feeling well one day; I ended up...
WBOC
Delivery Trucks Create Obstacles for Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has had the busiest summer in it's history. But, commercial delivery trucks are making it harder for the department to respond to calls on time. In July and August alone, the RBVFC has received over 900 EMS calls and over...
WMDT.com
Concerns raised as Ørsted, U.S. Wind projects progress off coast of Delmarva
DELMARVA – Just days ago, the world’s largest offshore wind farm became fully operational off the coast of Yorkshire, England. Meanwhile, Ørsted and U.S. Wind are preparing to build offshore wind farms here at home, near Ocean City, Maryland and Delaware’s coastal beaches. Ørsted plans to...
starpublications.online
Seaford resident’s interest in old police cars becomes a passion
As a young man, Robert Hathaway made a promise to a local police officer that once he finished service in the Marines, he would come back and join the police department. Unfortunately, a tremor in his hands kept him from becoming a Marine — or a policeman. Instead, he became a truck driver, but he never lost his interest in police work. He started buying and restoring old police cars. Now in retirement and living in Seaford, he admits that hobby has become a passion.
Bay Weekly
‘It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand’
Jimmy Charles is a country music artist right in the thick of the Nashville scene. But he still goes home to his birthplace of Worcester County. And the Towson University graduate makes it no secret how much pride he has for his home state. Charles just released a music video...
Cape Gazette
Mom and daughter Holsteins are last of Hopkins cows
The Hopkins family ended its eight-decade-old dairy farm operation after selling its 1,000 cows over the past two years. So for the first summer in many, many years, the fields along Dairy Farm and Sweetbriar roads outside Lewes have corn growing instead of cows roaming. That’s why it caught my...
starpublications.online
Cpl. Brian Komlo says farewell to Laurel P.D. after 30 years of service
Family, friends and colleagues gathered on Monday, Aug. 22 to offer a loving send-off for a 30-year veteran of local law enforcement, Cpl. Brian Komlo. The police officer finished his final shift with the Laurel Police Department (LPD), but is not retiring from law enforcement altogether. Komlo will be taking on a new role as a Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Deputy.
WMDT.com
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
