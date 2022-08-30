HOUGHTON, MI— The Houghton Police Department is investigating an assault against a 24-year-old L'Anse man in the city on Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the Arbor Green apartment complex on Dodge Street around 4:50 a.m. They found the victim severely beaten and unconscious. He was taken to UPHS-Portage and later airlifted to UPHS-Marquette, where he remains on life support.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO