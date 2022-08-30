Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
Victim in house explosion identified
HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have identified the woman killed in a Hancock Township house explosion Tuesday morning. The Houghton County Sheriff's Office says Deborah Mann, 64, died in the explosion and subsequent fire at a residence on M-203 north of McLain State Park. Mann was Coordinator for the Hancock...
wnmufm.org
L'Anse man found severely beaten in Houghton
HOUGHTON, MI— The Houghton Police Department is investigating an assault against a 24-year-old L'Anse man in the city on Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the Arbor Green apartment complex on Dodge Street around 4:50 a.m. They found the victim severely beaten and unconscious. He was taken to UPHS-Portage and later airlifted to UPHS-Marquette, where he remains on life support.
