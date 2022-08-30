Read full article on original website
Conrad Flores
5d ago
Criminal justice is not for victim or criminal, its for political reasons. Always has been. Mislead jurors, withhold evidence, judges, prosecutors and lawyers have lunch and dinners, before and after courts. So who really knows what they talk about in their closed door talks
Damien LaTray
5d ago
This is a clear case of injustice for the defendant. There is no justice in this country. Everything is so political. Instead of doing right, everything is about who is making who money or happy!!
MELBA KECK
5d ago
That is a shame if you are innocent you are innocent no matter how long ago it was.That is not justice!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
