Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Syracuse rocks Louisville in season opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse opened the season in impressive fashion on Saturday night at the Dome, blasting ACC foe Louisville 31-7. SU would jump on the Cards early, scoring points on its first three drives of the game. Andre Szmyt got the scoring started for the Orange, drilling a 31-yard field goal. It was Szmyt 66th field goal of his career at Syracuse. Sean Tucker would push the ‘Cuse lead to 10-0, taking a 55-yard screen pass to the house for a touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Tucker would finish the first half with a four-yard touchdown run, extending SU’s lead to 17-7 at halftime.
localsyr.com
“It was a complete win:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday night following a 31-7 win over Louisville in their season opener. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 18-25 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Shrader also added 95 yards rushing and a score. Sean Tucker added 183 yards of total offense.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team begins their season Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. Here are ways to watch:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
localsyr.com
The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Westhill football cruises past Oswego in season opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In the first game of the 2022 season across Section III, Westhill rolled past Oswego 53-6. Freshman quarterback Elijah Welch threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors in the win over the Bucs. Westhill (1-0) is back in action next Friday night...
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 kicks off SU home opener weekend with pep rally
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The loud house made their way to the final NewsChannel 9 live broadcast at the Great New York State Fair and fans of all ages were pumped up for Syracuse University’s home opener against Louisville Saturday night. Syracuse University marching band members, cheerleaders, dance team,...
localsyr.com
West Genesee falls to Whitesboro by one in season opener
Marcy, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee Wildcats fell to Whitesboro 27-26 in their season opener. The Wildcats drop to 0-1 this season. West Genesee will face New Hartford on the road next Friday.
localsyr.com
F-M football opens the season with shutout win over Auburn
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – F-M opened the 2022 season with an impressive 48-0 shutout win over Auburn. The Hornets TJ Conley could not be stopped, rushing for 261 yards and three touchdowns. George LaCombe added 107 yards on the ground and two scores for F-M. F-M (1-0) returns to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
CBA football edges Shaker in season opener
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Christian Brothers Academy, the defending state champs opened the season on Friday night with a 32-25 win over Shaker at Utica College. Jordan Rae tossed for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Jamier Handford rushed for 80 yards and two scores for the Brothers. CBA improves...
localsyr.com
Corcoran’s 4th quarter rally pushes them past ESM on the gridiron
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Two late 4th quarter touchdowns helped Corcoran rally for a season-opening 12-7 win at ESM on Friday night. After a scoreless first half, Daniel Gilkey gave the Spartans the lead early in the third quarter. Deviyne Bailey would pull the Cougars to within one,...
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
localsyr.com
Liverpool boys win high school hoops tourney at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Liverpool boys basketball team beat Henninger in the high school tournament championship game at the New York State Fair 53-45. Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors with 16 points. Jah’Deuir Reese added 11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville girls soccer opens season with win over Vestal
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville girls soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 2-0 shutout win over Vestal. Carlie Desimone and Audra Salvagani both scored in the Bees win over the Golden Bears. Carlie Young turned aside three shots in net for Baldwinsville. B’ville improves to 1-0....
Police flood Richmond Ave. after confrontation between residents, officers breaks out
Update: Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents. Editor’s note: This story was revised. An earlier version had incorrectly reported the charges the teenager was given by police. Syracuse, N.Y. — At least a dozen Syracuse police officers flooded Richmond Avenue near North Geddes Street Wednesday...
Oxygen tube catches fire at Syracuse senior living facility; sends 2 to hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people went to the hospital Monday after a fire at a senior living facility in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse. Someone was smoking while wearing medical oxygen, when the tubing caught fire while connected to an oxygen-concentrator machine, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Someone...
Police were called to Syracuse apartment for loud banging 3 days before 2 found shot dead
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police were called to a Syracuse apartment for a report of loud banging on the day prosecutors believe a man and woman there were shot dead. Three days later, a visiting nurse discovered the man and woman dead in the apartment, prosecutors said. She also found the disabled boy she came to see alive. He had survived three days in the apartment alone with the corpses.
localsyr.com
Learning about Yogibo on Bridge Street
A representative from Yogibo joins Bridge Street at the Fair and teaches Steve exactly how those fun-looking seats work. You can find Yogibo and all the different sized seats at a retailer in Destiny USA or in the Center of Progress building at the Fair.
Comments / 0