The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
14news.com
Southwest Indiana organizations on the ground for North Weinbach Avenue explosion recovery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday now marks over three weeks since the deadly North Weinbach Avenue explosion. Many organizations were on-site to meet the needs of those injured and displaced. In the aftermath of the explosion, the Emergency Management Agency contacted the Southwest Indiana Community Organizations Active in Disaster to...
14news.com
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
wevv.com
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
14news.com
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival cancelled
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event was expected to take place at Panther Creek Park on Saturday. According to a press release, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will discuss the potential for a makeup date.
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
U.S. Highway 431 closed due to accident
Due to an accident, the 11000 block of the U.S. Highway 431 will be closed.
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
14news.com
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
14news.com
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
14news.com
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana State Police trooper attempted pulling over a man on a motorcycle late Friday night, but the rider sped off, resulting in a chase. According to a press release, that incident happened on First Avenue around 11:50 p.m. An ISP trooper says he attempted pulling...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
DCSO investigates dead woman found near pond
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road.
WTHI
Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
‘Buzz in the Burgh’ released to keep community up-to-date
The "buzz" on the streets of Newburgh is about a new community-wide texting program The program is intended to communicate with Newburgh resident about all the events, initiatives and happenings in Downtown Newburgh.
KSP: 3 dead in shooting at Smith Mills
The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of three people at a residence in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community of Henderson County.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
wevv.com
Jail Officers needed in Posey County
The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
14news.com
ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
