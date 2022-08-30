ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Jasper, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
wevv.com

Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival cancelled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event was expected to take place at Panther Creek Park on Saturday. According to a press release, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will discuss the potential for a makeup date.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
UTICA, KY
14news.com

Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana State Police trooper attempted pulling over a man on a motorcycle late Friday night, but the rider sped off, resulting in a chase. According to a press release, that incident happened on First Avenue around 11:50 p.m. An ISP trooper says he attempted pulling...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Jail Officers needed in Posey County

The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
LYNNVILLE, IN

