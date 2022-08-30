Read full article on original website
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Engadget
Apple will reportedly announce new AirPods Pro on Wednesday
Updated won't be the only new devices at Apple's forthcoming "" event. According to , the company is also readying a set of second-generation earbuds. "The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first...
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
Engadget
The best Labor Day tech sales we could find
Engadget
Leica shows off its first 4K ultra-short-throw projector
Leica has just unveiled its first ultra-short-throw (UST) projector called the Cine 1 that can beam an 80- or 100-inch image while parked as little as six inches from a wall. While it might seem a bit strange for a camera company to build a projector, UST models require precise optics to create a square image while beaming straight up — and that's right up Leica's alley.
Engadget
Samsung says hackers obtained some customer data in newly disclosed breach
The company says Social Security numbers and payment details weren't accessed. has another cybersecurity incident. While earlier this year led to hackers getting their hands , this time around, attackers obtained some customers' personal information. The company says that Social Security numbers, as well as credit and debit card numbers,...
Engadget
What to expect at Apple’s ‘far out’ iPhone 14 event
Get ready for some major upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup at Apple's "Far Out" event next week. While last year's iPhone 13 was a mostly marginal update (aside from fast ProMotion screens and Cinema Mode on the Pro models), the latest rumors suggest the iPhone 14 will be a considerable step forward. The iPhone 14 Pro may finally lose its notch! We could actually get higher resolution cameras! We're also eager to see what, exactly, Apple means with its cryptic invite and star-laden imagery. Even if you're not looking to upgrade, half the fun of these launch events is predicting what Apple has up its sleeves. So let's speculate!
Engadget
Prepare for 14 IT certification exams with these $20 e-books
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Recruiters and managers look for professional certifications when hiring and promoting IT employees. These...
Engadget
Microsoft’s Game Pass Friend & Family tier goes live in two countries
It works out to around €4.40 a month per person. Following a leak last week, Microsoft has unveiled the Game Pass Friends & Family in Ireland, offering the same benefits of Game Pass Ultimate for you and four others at €22 ($22) per month. That's less than double the Game Pass Ultimate price for one person (€13), and works out to just €4.40 ($4.40) a month each. Better still, it's not limited to family and the only restriction is that all four members have to be in the same country.
Engadget
The Morning After: Twitter’s edit button is real
Twitter has rather tentatively announced it’ll bring an edit button to users, but not for a while. First, it’s being tested by the platform’s employees, then it will slowly roll out to paying customers who subscribe to Twitter Blue. After the better part of two decades, the addition of such a basic feature will likely baffle non-tweeters the world over. But Twitter’s regard has always been disproportionate to its reach, mostly because of the number of journalists who use (or used) it. That said, it doesn’t feel like the addition of an edit button will help supercharge signups on a platform that seems to have reached its natural ceiling a long time ago.
Engadget
Meta's VR headsets will continue using Qualcomm chips for the foreseeable future
Meta will continue to use Qualcomm's chips in its Quest line of virtual reality headsets and the two companies are teaming up to build "customized" chipsets, Qualcomm announced at IFA 2022. "We’re working with Qualcomm Technologies on customized virtual reality chipsets — powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology — for our future roadmap of Quest products," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the press release.
Engadget
Teenage Engineering's 'Field' products are testing customer loyalty
Ten years ago, Teenage Engineering made a splash with the quirky, “boutique” OP-1 synthesizer. The b-word gets quotes because the OP-1 would go on to be a huge hit, enjoying a 10 year run and several re-stocks along the way. The success of the OP-1 and the equally unique products that followed saw big brands lining up to collaborate in the hope that some of that design magic might do wonders for their own products. Today, Teenage Engineering’s unique style can be found in everything from adorable gaming consoles to living rooms and pant pockets across the globe.
Engadget
iPhone overtakes Android to claim majority of US smartphone market
For the first time ever, there are more iPhones in use in the US than any other type of smartphone. Citing data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the reports the iPhone overtook the entire Android ecosystem in June to claim 50 percent of US market share. In doing so, Apple achieved its highest-ever share of the American smartphone market. Apple achieved the feat on the back of the iPhone’s “active installed base,” a metric that takes into account all the people who are using an iOS device after purchasing one used.
Engadget
A collector is selling thousands of game consoles for $1 million
An listing popped up this week that likely has game console collectors salivating. Someone based in France is selling more than 2,200 consoles, including as many models, color variants and special editions as they could get their hands on. The asking price for this slice of gaming history? €984,000, or just a hair under $1 million.
Engadget
You can watch the first 'House of the Dragon' episode on YouTube for free
Get a proper taste of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel without having to sign up for HBO Max. The was never going to please everyone, but the consensus is that the final season had a lot of flaws. As such, it's totally understandable if you're reluctant to sign up to HBO Max just to catch the new spin-off show, . You now won't have to pay anything to get a proper taste of the series and see if it might be for you, as HBO has dropped the first episode on YouTube for free.
Engadget
Save 40 percent off this two-pack of mini flashlights
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Your smartphone features a flashlight that may come in handy when looking for items you dropped beneath your car seat or guiding the way when you wake up at night. However, if you need a reliable light source for home repairs or outdoor adventures, you might want to consider something more powerful.
Engadget
Controversial social media app Parler is back on the Google Play Store
Parler, the app that's largely associated with Donald Trump supporters, conservatives and far-right extremists, is once again available for download via the Google Play Store. Billing itself as a "free speech network", Parler was banned and removed from the Android app store in January [2021] after the US Capitol insurrection. A Google spokesperson said at the time that the removal was due to the app's lack of "moderation policies and enforcement that remove egregious content like posts that incite violence."
