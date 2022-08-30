Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Pale Blue Dot granted 5th extension for Lompoc space center project
Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third. The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to...
Lompoc Record
At 89, Bob Pack, Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year for Health and Human Services, says just keep moving
If it weren’t for his wife of 63 years, Bob Pack wouldn’t be the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2022 Volunteer of the Year for Health and Human Services. She roped him into service, and half a dozen years after her passing, she still inspires the 89-year-old as he remains dedicated to a regular schedule of community service.
Lompoc Record
The Predictions: Can Cabrillo keep up with Lompoc in the Big Game?
There's some rivalry action on tap for this weekend. Lompoc and Cabrillo are set to square off in the Big Game and Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo meet in their big SLO County throwdown. That means it's the perfect time to make some predictions.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Nelson Maldonado voted Player of the Week
Lompoc receiver Nelson Maldonado dominated the Pioneer Valley defense last week. He dominated the polls this week. Maldonado was voted the Player of the Week in a landslide on Friday, beating out five other competitors.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc dominates Cabrillo, wins Big Game for 14th straight year
The good news: The hype returned to the Big Game for the first time in years. The bad news: The game still wasn't competitive. Lompoc continued its dominance over rival Cabrillo in the annual rivalry contest, building up a 55-0 halftime lead en route to a 62-7 victory.
Lompoc Record
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in Conception boat fire that killed 34
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off Santa Barbara. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest...
