Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

Pale Blue Dot granted 5th extension for Lompoc space center project

Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third. The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to...
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Nelson Maldonado voted Player of the Week

Lompoc receiver Nelson Maldonado dominated the Pioneer Valley defense last week. He dominated the polls this week. Maldonado was voted the Player of the Week in a landslide on Friday, beating out five other competitors.
Lompoc Record

Lompoc dominates Cabrillo, wins Big Game for 14th straight year

The good news: The hype returned to the Big Game for the first time in years. The bad news: The game still wasn't competitive. Lompoc continued its dominance over rival Cabrillo in the annual rivalry contest, building up a 55-0 halftime lead en route to a 62-7 victory.
