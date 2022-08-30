Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Local Cub Scouts are selling popcorn to fund camping trips and more
BRISTOL – Cub Scout Pack 425 families need the community’s support to make this year’s activities more fun and rewarding than ever for their growing membership. Parent-volunteers and Scouts sold Trail’s End Popcorn by the bagful outside AutoZone all day Sunday, part of a fundraising campaign that kicked off Aug. 17 and runs through Oct. 12.
Bristol Press
Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents
BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
Bristol Press
Southington Librarian honored with award
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Librarian Lynn Pawloski has been honored with the 2022 Innovation in Outreach Programming Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. The award recognizes a library's achievement in planning and implementing an innovative and creative outreach program that has had a measurable impact on the...
Bristol Press
United Way of Southington a Stop & Shop 'Bloomin' 4 Good' program beneficiary
SOUTHINGTON – United Way of Southington has been selected as a Stop & Shop "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program beneficiary this September. The "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program, which launched last February, provides an opportunity for shoppers to give back to local organizations that address hunger. Shoppers can purchase "Bloomin 4 Good" bouquets, which are marked with a red sticker, for $10.99 to support the beneficiary organization.
Bristol Press
Edgewood School students march in a parade, celebrate first week of school
BRISTOL – A sign of the end of an era, parents and supporters gathered as Edgewood School students marched about the school in a parade celebrating the first week of the academic year, and the last such parade for Edgewood before it transitions to a prekindergarten academy in the following school year.
Bristol Press
CAGGIANO: New school year, new sneakers, and a new community theater
As another new school year begins here in Bristol, I want to wish all the students, teachers, school staff, and administrators a great year ahead. From freshly polished floors, a new first-day-of-school outfit, and a new pair of sneakers it gives one hope and a renewed energy for the possibilities that lay ahead.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a looks at Bob Freimuth
Congratulations to Bob Freimuth, whose 1999 baseball team will be inducted into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. A Bristol resident, Bob, and the team will be honored Oct. 22 at Hawk’s Landing in Southington. During Bob’s coaching tenure at Plainville High, his teams captured five state titles, four...
Bristol Press
Author will discuss interesting, little known facts about Connecticut
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host author and travel writer Anastasia “Stasha” Healy Sept. 10 as she shares interesting and little known facts about the state from her book “Secret Connecticut: a Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.”. The free program will be held...
Bristol Press
FRIDAY FICKS: The dash between the years
A lifelong friend from Berlin died in June at the age of 59. A California resident at the time he passed away, his west coast memorial service has come and gone. His east coast memorial service will be held locally in a few weeks. I’m delivering the eulogy at the...
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools Board of Education Republicans against recreational cannabis sales in city
BRISTOL – In advance of a public hearing set to debate the future of recreational cannabis sales in the city at the Bristol Ordinance Committee this Tuesday, the Republican Caucus of the Bristol Board of Education voiced its concern with the “unintended consequences” of such purchases. In...
