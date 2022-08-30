ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
Braves closer explains why he can’t stop blowing saves lately

Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen explains why he keeps on blowing saves for the team. Fresh off his sixth blown save of the season, Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen knows exactly what is wrong with his game of late: His delivery is out of whack. While the 34-year-old right-hander from...
Cardinals: Re-ranking the worst contracts in the NL Central

The NL Central has a lot of bad contracts, but which 10 are the most egregious in the Cardinals’ division right now?. The St. Louis Cardinals are currently on top of the NL Central and are facing very little competition with the recent fall from grace of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of long rebuild, and are a long way away from contending.
Braves make statement against Cy Young candidate

The Atlanta Braves took Miami Marlins ace and NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara deep multiple times on Friday, Sept. 2. The Atlanta Braves are entering a critical final month of the 2022 season, as they are just three games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. After their series win over the Colorado Rockies, Atlanta began their three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Sept. 2. In the first game, the Braves faced a tough test in the form of Marlins ace and NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara.
