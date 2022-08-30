ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Glen D. Deaton

Glen D. Deaton, 82, a resident of Hope and formerly of Kosciusko County, passed from this life at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Glen was born on Feb. 6, 1940. On July 16, 1960, Glen married Eleanor E. Shively; she...
HOPE, IN
Gregory Allen Clark

Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. The son of Harold “Sparky” and Lois (Hetler) Clark, Gregory was born on Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County. In 1975, Greg married Wanda Wireman King. Survivors include his son, Daniel...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Margaret Louise Marshall — UPDATED

Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane (Stowe) Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1943 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and attended one year at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake. Margaret taught for many years as a substitute school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. She even worked at a Christian Book Store in Peru.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Kenneth John Lude

Kenneth John Lude, 79, of Columbia City, died at 12:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Born on July 30, 1943, in Bluffton, he was a son of the late John George Lude and Nina Maxine (Wolf) Lude. Joining the U.S. Navy, he served aboard a ship off the coast of Vietnam.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Warsaw, IN
Obituaries
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose — UPDATED

Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, Oswego, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Anderson, to the late William C. and Laura (Rarick) Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in 1964, in Tucson, Ariz. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
WARSAW, IN
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED

Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947. He was married Roxanna Ousley on May 25, 2002; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his three children, Kristopher Martin, Columbia...
PIERCETON, IN
Oakwood Sexton Discusses Cremation Paperwork

WARSAW – Some of the cremations at Oakwood Cemetery have had issues with paperwork. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 1, that monument companies are making monuments that are hollowed out with a person’s ashes put into the monument. Heagy said the cemetery has allowed people to use hollowed-out monuments so far.
WARSAW, IN
Labor Day Closings

WARSAW – Town offices in Winona Lake and Warsaw will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Kosciusko County offices will also be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In Warsaw, trash normally collected on Monday will be done so on Tuesday.
WARSAW, IN
5K Color Run Sept. 17

WINONA LAKE – Madison Elementary is hosting a 5k color run in Winona Lake on Sept. 17. The entry fee is $25. Registration closes Sept. 10. On-site registration is available Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Packet pick-up is a day earlier from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and prior to the race at Winona Lake Park.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Richard A. Ruhnow — PENDING

Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
MONTEREY, IN
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Sept. 15

PIERCETON — Pierceton will be holding their Free Community Dinner this month. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, a fruit cup and cookies, all neatly organized in a carryout container. The free dinner is open to the public and will start at 5 p.m. Thursday,...
PIERCETON, IN
Jean Ellen Taylor

Jean Ellen Taylor, 94, Lakeville, died at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton. Jean was born March 1, 1928. On Jan. 11, 1948, Jean and Jack E. Taylor were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. Jean is survived by her son, Dan...
LAKEVILLE, IN
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination

Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following accident:. 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, West SR 14, west of South CR 100W, Silver Lake. Driver: Douglas L. Cook, 65, South Packerton Road, Claypool. Cook said he was traveling eastbound when his vehicle got off on the berm. Due to water in the ditch, the berm was soft and pulled Cook’s semi and trailer into the ditch. The semi hit a marker post for a utility and steel cable for the utility pole and the actual utility pole and drove over and crushed a culvert in the ditch. Damage: Up to $25,000.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Rosa Figueroa

Rosa M. Figueroa, 78, Rochester, died at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Howard Community Regional Health, Kokomo. Rosa was born Oct. 30, 1943. She is survived by her mother, Adela Huertas; four children, Raul Escudero, Carlos (Lucia) Escudero, Milagritos (Ivan) Ramos, Guida (Miguel Vera) Escudero; 18 granchildren; and seven siblings, Humberto (Nery) Figueroa, David (Wilma) Figueroa, Arturo (Nirvia) Figueroa, Zoila Figueroa, Consuelo (Juau) Figueroa, Martin Figueroa and Carlos (Silvia) Figueroa.
ROCHESTER, IN
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 200 block North Lake Street, Syracuse. Kendall R. Detar reported theft, fraud, and unauthorized entry of a vehicle. Value: $547. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept....
SYRACUSE, IN
Wooldridge Sentenced To 94 Years In Prison For Murder

WARSAW — A Nappanee woman received a 94-year prison sentence after being convicted of murdering a Warsaw man and attacking two others. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, was found guilty in an August jury trial of murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN
September is Card Sign-up Month At Milford Library

MILFORD — Did you know that September is National Library Card Sign Up Month? This is the month when librarians can shamelessly talk about all the amazing things that libraries offer to our communities and oh, is there a lot to talk about. Why should you get a library card?
MILFORD, IN

