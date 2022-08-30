Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following accident:. 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, West SR 14, west of South CR 100W, Silver Lake. Driver: Douglas L. Cook, 65, South Packerton Road, Claypool. Cook said he was traveling eastbound when his vehicle got off on the berm. Due to water in the ditch, the berm was soft and pulled Cook’s semi and trailer into the ditch. The semi hit a marker post for a utility and steel cable for the utility pole and the actual utility pole and drove over and crushed a culvert in the ditch. Damage: Up to $25,000.

SILVER LAKE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO